MCU with random-number entropy source certification

29 March 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

STMicroelectronics has expanded its STM32 family of advanced microcontrollers (MCUs) with extra STM32U5 devices that raise performance, while squeezing power consumption for longer runtimes and energy efficiency.

The STM32U5 has also received NIST embedded random-number entropy source certification – the industry’s first to receive this endorsement.

The new MCUs extend the range of code and data storage to 128 KB Flash for cost-sensitive applications, while also adding high-density versions for complex applications and sophisticated smartphone-like user interfaces. Among these, the STM32U59x/5Ax with 4 MB Flash and 2,5 MB SRAM has the largest on-chip memory of any STM32 MCU.

All STM32 MCUs are based on industry-standard Arm Cortex-M embedded CPU cores and benefit from the powerful and easy-to-use STM32Cube and STM32Cube.AI development ecosystem. With their increased capabilities, the new MCUs are suited to applications like environmental sensors, industrial actuators, building automation, smart appliances, and wearable devices.

