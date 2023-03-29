Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

MCU with random-number entropy source certification

29 March 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

STMicroelectronics has expanded its STM32 family of advanced microcontrollers (MCUs) with extra STM32U5 devices that raise performance, while squeezing power consumption for longer runtimes and energy efficiency.

The STM32U5 has also received NIST embedded random-number entropy source certification – the industry’s first to receive this endorsement.

The new MCUs extend the range of code and data storage to 128 KB Flash for cost-sensitive applications, while also adding high-density versions for complex applications and sophisticated smartphone-like user interfaces. Among these, the STM32U59x/5Ax with 4 MB Flash and 2,5 MB SRAM has the largest on-chip memory of any STM32 MCU.

All STM32 MCUs are based on industry-standard Arm Cortex-M embedded CPU cores and benefit from the powerful and easy-to-use STM32Cube and STM32Cube.AI development ecosystem. With their increased capabilities, the new MCUs are suited to applications like environmental sensors, industrial actuators, building automation, smart appliances, and wearable devices.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Webinar: AURIX TC4x microcontroller
Infineon Technologies DSP, Micros & Memory
The microcontroller addresses the main challenges and mega trends in automotive applications, pushing the boundaries in automotive MCU usage for safe and secure processing of data.

Read more...
AMD 7 series FPGAs and SoCs
DSP, Micros & Memory
This webinar will show where 7 series products provide optimal value and performance in designs, contrasting them with newer products such as the AMD Artix UltraScale+ and AMD Zynq UltraScale+ families.

Read more...
MEMS and sensors ecosystem for ML
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has an ecosystem for machine learning (ML) in MEMS and sensors, which combines several hardware and software tools to help designers implement gesture and activity recognition with artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge.

Read more...
Integrated development kit speeds design of FPGA-based satellite systems
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
Developers can prototype with the same low power, high-throughput Radiation-Tolerant (RT) FPGA that will be used in spaceflight.

Read more...
DSC with integrated FPU and trig maths engine
RS Components (SA) DSP, Micros & Memory
The MC56F80xxx from NXP Semiconductors is a Digital Signal Controller (DSC) family based on the high-performance 100 MHz 56800EF DSP core.

Read more...
Maximising the RF performance of the STM32WL
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Based on STMicroelectronics’ IPD technology on non-conductive glass substrate, its integrated baluns embed an impedance matching network and transmit harmonics filter customised to maximise the RF performance of STM32WL sub-GHz wireless microcontrollers.

Read more...
Introduction to convolutional neural networks: Part 1
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice
This first part of the series of articles explains CNNs and their significance in machine learning within AI systems.

Read more...
Expanded lineup of Jetson Orin AIOs
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice AI & ML
NVIDIA has expanded the NVIDIA Jetson range with the launch of new Jetson Orin Nano system-on-modules that deliver up to 80x the performance over the prior generation.

Read more...
Smart three-axis linear accelerometer
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The LIS2DUXS12 from STMicroelectronics is a smart, digital, three-axis linear accelerometer whose MEMS and ASIC have been expressly designed to combine the lowest current consumption possible.

Read more...
Ultra-compact, low-power, NB-IoT module with GNSS capability
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics’ ST87M01 ultra-compact and low-power modules combine highly reliable and robust NB-IoT data communication with accurate and resilient GNSS geo-location capability for IoT devices and assets.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved