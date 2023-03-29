DSC with integrated FPU and trig maths engine

The MC56F80xxx from NXP Semiconductors is a Digital Signal Controller (DSC) family based on the high-performance 100 MHz 56800EF DSP core. This DSC family has an integrated FPU and CORDIC/Trigonometric math engine that provides high performance, cost-effective solutions. With its built-in op amp and quadrature decoder, the DSC is ideal for digital power conversion and motor control applications.

This MC56F80xxx combines the processing power of a DSP and the functionality of an MCU, with a flexible set of peripherals to support different applications. It includes advanced high-speed and high-accuracy peripherals such as an eight-channel eFlexPWM with 312 ps resolution, dual high-speed 12-bit ADCs, two operational amplifiers, a quadrature decoder, and three analog comparators.

The module features 64 kB of Flash and 8 kB SRAM. It has one LPI2C which supports full PMBus, one SPI and two UART communication interfaces on board.

