DSC with integrated FPU and trig maths engine

The MC56F80xxx from NXP Semiconductors is a Digital Signal Controller (DSC) family based on the high-performance 100 MHz 56800EF DSP core. This DSC family has an integrated FPU and CORDIC/Trigonometric math engine that provides high performance, cost-effective solutions. With its built-in op amp and quadrature decoder, the DSC is ideal for digital power conversion and motor control applications.
This MC56F80xxx combines the processing power of a DSP and the functionality of an MCU, with a flexible set of peripherals to support different applications. It includes advanced high-speed and high-accuracy peripherals such as an eight-channel eFlexPWM with 312 ps resolution, dual high-speed 12-bit ADCs, two operational amplifiers, a quadrature decoder, and three analog comparators.
The module features 64 kB of Flash and 8 kB SRAM. It has one LPI2C which supports full PMBus, one SPI and two UART communication interfaces on board.
Webinar: AURIX TC4x microcontroller Infineon Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
The microcontroller addresses the main challenges and mega trends in automotive applications, pushing the boundaries in automotive MCU usage for safe and secure processing of data.
Read more...AMD 7 series FPGAs and SoCs
DSP, Micros & Memory
This webinar will show where 7 series products provide optimal value and performance in designs, contrasting them with newer products such as the AMD Artix UltraScale+ and AMD Zynq UltraScale+ families.
Read more...MEMS and sensors ecosystem for ML Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has an ecosystem for machine learning (ML) in MEMS and sensors, which combines several hardware and software tools to help designers implement gesture and activity recognition with artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge.
Read more...Smart three-axis linear accelerometer Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The LIS2DUXS12 from STMicroelectronics is a smart, digital, three-axis linear accelerometer whose MEMS and ASIC have been expressly designed to combine the lowest current consumption possible.
Read more...Sub-GHz SoC available for long-range deployments RS Components (SA)
Edge Computing & IIoT
Silicon Labs’ SoC is ideal for long-range, low-power transmissions, capable of broadcasting up to 3 km with minimal data loss in dense, urban environments when coupled with the EFF01 front-end module.