Improved IR receiver modules

29 March 2023 Opto-Electronics

Newly enhanced infrared modules from Vishay Intertechnology have been upgraded with a new IC ,and achieve higher performance with drastically reduced current consumption. The modules operate over a wide voltage supply range and offer improved robustness against ESD and direct sunlight.

These latest-generation miniaturised IR receivers combine the photo detector and preamplifier in one package, which provides improvements in sensitivity when in the presence of CFLs. The devices contain a pin diode and a preamplifier assembled on a lead frame, and the package contains a built-in IR filter. The demodulated signal can be directly coupled to a microprocessor for decoding.

The devices are designed to receive short burst codes of six or more carrier cycles per burst. The third digit designates the AGC level (AGC1, AGC3 or AGC5), and the last two digits designate the band-pass frequency. The higher the AGC, the better the noise is suppressed, but the lower the code compatibility.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, [email protected], www.ebv.com


