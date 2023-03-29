Categories

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Maximising the RF performance of the STM32WL

29 March 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Based on STMicroelectronics’ IPD technology on non-conductive glass substrate, its integrated baluns embed an impedance-matching network and transmit harmonics filter customised to maximise the RF performance of STM32WL sub-GHz wireless microcontrollers.

As no external components are required for matching and for harmonic filtering, the BOM count is reduced by 80%, from five components to one single component. In addition, the integrated harmonic filters make it easy to comply with major EMC regulations: CCC, FCC, ETSI, and ARIB.

Designed specifically as a companion chip for sub-GHz STM32WL SoCs, two BALFHB-WL (864 to 928 MHz) and BALFLB-WL (470 to 530 MHz) series are available to match the various configurations of power, PCB layers and STM32WL packages. And despite this high flexibility, all the ultra-miniature baluns have the same pin-out and size.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9749, [email protected], www.altronarrow.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


