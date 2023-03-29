Maximising the RF performance of the STM32WL

Based on STMicroelectronics’ IPD technology on non-conductive glass substrate, its integrated baluns embed an impedance-matching network and transmit harmonics filter customised to maximise the RF performance of STM32WL sub-GHz wireless microcontrollers.
As no external components are required for matching and for harmonic filtering, the BOM count is reduced by 80%, from five components to one single component. In addition, the integrated harmonic filters make it easy to comply with major EMC regulations: CCC, FCC, ETSI, and ARIB.
Designed specifically as a companion chip for sub-GHz STM32WL SoCs, two BALFHB-WL (864 to 928 MHz) and BALFLB-WL (470 to 530 MHz) series are available to match the various configurations of power, PCB layers and STM32WL packages. And despite this high flexibility, all the ultra-miniature baluns have the same pin-out and size.
MEMS and sensors ecosystem for ML Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has an ecosystem for machine learning (ML) in MEMS and sensors, which combines several hardware and software tools to help designers implement gesture and activity recognition with artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge.
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Microchip’s PDS-104GO switch is the first to support the industry’s high IP67 waterproof rating, while eliminating the need to open the unit during installation and jeopardise safety, performance or reliability.
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced Quectel Certification Services, its range of IoT device certification and testing services that will enable customers to rapidly certify their IoT devices with regulatory and carrier organisations.
Editor's Choice AI & ML
NVIDIA has expanded the NVIDIA Jetson range with the launch of new Jetson Orin Nano system-on-modules that deliver up to 80x the performance over the prior generation.
DSP, Micros & Memory
The LIS2DUXS12 from STMicroelectronics is a smart, digital, three-axis linear accelerometer whose MEMS and ASIC have been expressly designed to combine the lowest current consumption possible.
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel has announced a new-generation 5G Release 17 New Radio module series to address the growing 5G fixed wireless access and enhanced mobile broadband markets.