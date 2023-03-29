Starting out with IoT

29 March 2023 News

As a small to medium business (SMB), taking the plunge into IoT is a decision many of them are unwilling to make due to the uncertainty of how IoT can help the business. Unlike enterprise-sized businesses, SMBs are often restrained in terms of resources: a combination of its workforce, budget and lack of subject matter expertise for complex IoT development hinders its ability to implement IoT projects.

Sierra Wireless has compiled an SMB buyers guide to address the following topics:

• Addressing the connectivity challenge.

• Benefits of cellular connectivity and its options.

• Key connectivity considerations.

• Why one needs a secure, one-stop shop for IoT connectivity.

• Sierra Wireless as a trusted partner of IoT connectivity for SMBs.

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/ANUR





