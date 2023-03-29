STM32Cube.AI upgraded to version 8
29 March 2023
AI & ML
STM32Cube.AI is a free tool for Edge AI developers that allows for the optimisation and deployment of trained neural network models from the most popular AI frameworks on any STM32 microcontroller. The tool is available via a graphical interface in the STM32CubeMX environment as well as in command line. This tool is now also available online in the STM32Cube.AI Developer Cloud.
The recently released version 8 introduces support for the ONNX Tensor-oriented file format (QDG). The following embedded AI frameworks have also been updated:
• TensorFlow 2.11.
• Keras.io 2.11.
• ONNX Runtime 1.12.1.
For deployment, either a trained neural network model can be loaded, or a model can be chosen from the STM model zoo, which is a collection of pre-trained ML models that are optimised to run on STM32 MCUs. The zoo is a resource available to anyone via GitHub, which allows developers to add AI capabilities to projects.
For more information visit https://stm32ai.st.com
