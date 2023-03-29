STM32Cube multi-connectivity asset tracking reference design

29 March 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The FP-ATR-ASTRA1 is an STM32Cube function pack that implements a complete asset tracking application, which supports long- and short-range connectivity. This application reads the data from the environmental and motion sensors, retrieves the geo-position from GNSS, and sends them to the cloud using Bluetooth Low Energy and LoRaWAN connectivity.

The FP-ATR-ASTRA1 package supports low-power profiles and the related transitions to ensure long battery life. Moreover, it provides key features such as secure element management, the possibility to add custom algorithms, debugging interfaces, and expansion capability.

Outdoor localisation and geo-fencing, based on a GNSS NMEA string available via the Teseo-LIV3F module, is implemented. This provides for use cases such as fleet management, livestock monitoring, goods monitoring, and logistics.

The reference design is fully integrated in an end-to-end ecosystem that includes the DSH-ASSETRACKING web cloud dashboard and the STAssetTracking mobile app available for Android and iOS. The firmware is available as a standard source code .zip file.

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/ASbc





