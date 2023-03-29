STM32Cube multi-connectivity asset tracking reference design
29 March 2023
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The FP-ATR-ASTRA1 is an STM32Cube function pack that implements a complete asset tracking application, which supports long- and short-range connectivity. This application reads the data from the environmental and motion sensors, retrieves the geo-position from GNSS, and sends them to the cloud using Bluetooth Low Energy and LoRaWAN connectivity.
The FP-ATR-ASTRA1 package supports low-power profiles and the related transitions to ensure long battery life. Moreover, it provides key features such as secure element management, the possibility to add custom algorithms, debugging interfaces, and expansion capability.
Outdoor localisation and geo-fencing, based on a GNSS NMEA string available via the Teseo-LIV3F module, is implemented. This provides for use cases such as fleet management, livestock monitoring, goods monitoring, and logistics.
The reference design is fully integrated in an end-to-end ecosystem that includes the DSH-ASSETRACKING web cloud dashboard and the STAssetTracking mobile app available for Android and iOS. The firmware is available as a standard source code .zip file.
For more information visit http://bitly.ws/ASbc
Further reading:
IP67 PoE switches for outdoor use
Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Microchip’s PDS-104GO switch is the first to support the industry’s high IP67 waterproof rating, while eliminating the need to open the unit during installation and jeopardise safety, performance or reliability.
Read more...
Speed up time to market for IoT devices
Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced Quectel Certification Services, its range of IoT device certification and testing services that will enable customers to rapidly certify their IoT devices with regulatory and carrier organisations.
Read more...
Maximising the RF performance of the STM32WL
Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Based on STMicroelectronics’ IPD technology on non-conductive glass substrate, its integrated baluns embed an impedance matching network and transmit harmonics filter customised to maximise the RF performance of STM32WL sub-GHz wireless microcontrollers.
Read more...
New generation of 5G modules
Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel has announced a new-generation 5G Release 17 New Radio module series to address the growing 5G fixed wireless access and enhanced mobile broadband markets.
Read more...
Ultra-compact, low-power, NB-IoT module with GNSS capability
Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics’ ST87M01 ultra-compact and low-power modules combine highly reliable and robust NB-IoT data communication with accurate and resilient GNSS geo-location capability for IoT devices and assets.
Read more...
Surface mount UWB RF transceiver
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The DW3300Q from Qorvo is a fully integrated single-chip ultra-wideband (UWB) low-power and low-cost transceiver IC.
Read more...
Module series helps expand the reach of 5G
Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel has announced the launch of its 5G RedCap modules, the Rx255C series, which are based on a Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System from Qualcomm, and feature superior wireless performance and low latency communication.
Read more...
Easy access to satellite L-Band GNSS corrections
Dizzy Enterprises
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
MIKROE’s latest LBAND RTK Click features the NEO-D9S-00B, a professional-grade satellite data receiver for L-band correction broadcast from u-blox.
Read more...
ATM deployment in remote areas with industrial-class routers
Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With WLINK industrial 3G/4G routers, transactions are processed with industrial-standard encryption over mobile cellular networks.
Read more...
Tech Talks: Wi-Fi series
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
This session will cover features available in legacy (pre-Wi-Fi 6) standards that help reduce current consumption, and then move onto features available in Wi-Fi 6.
Read more...