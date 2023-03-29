Cost-optimised 100 W reference design

29 March 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

The new cost-optimised reference designs from Pulsiv offer 75 W (85 W peak) and 100 W (150 W peak) output power, with universal mains input and 48 V DC output. The Pulsiv OSMIUM microcontroller and supporting components have been combined with a quasi-resonant flyback DC-DC converter to deliver an end-to-end flat efficiency of 90% (91,5% peak) from just 10 W. These reference designs can be further optimised using GaN and SiC technology, where performance or size are more important than cost.

Pulsiv OSMIUM ensures that critical components operate at low temperatures to extend expected lifetime and ensure long-term reliability even under convection cooling. Inrush current has been eliminated, removing the need for additional current-limiting components. Manufacturers of industrial power supplies and LED lighting solutions can benefit further by simplifying designs and improving system installations.

Design packages can be downloaded from https://pulsiv.co.uk/reference-designs/ which provide a comprehensive datasheet, bill of materials, schematic and full set of Altium files.

For more information visit www.pulsiv.co.uk






