Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Cost-optimised 100 W reference design

29 March 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

The new cost-optimised reference designs from Pulsiv offer 75 W (85 W peak) and 100 W (150 W peak) output power, with universal mains input and 48 V DC output. The Pulsiv OSMIUM microcontroller and supporting components have been combined with a quasi-resonant flyback DC-DC converter to deliver an end-to-end flat efficiency of 90% (91,5% peak) from just 10 W. These reference designs can be further optimised using GaN and SiC technology, where performance or size are more important than cost.

Pulsiv OSMIUM ensures that critical components operate at low temperatures to extend expected lifetime and ensure long-term reliability even under convection cooling. Inrush current has been eliminated, removing the need for additional current-limiting components. Manufacturers of industrial power supplies and LED lighting solutions can benefit further by simplifying designs and improving system installations.

Design packages can be downloaded from https://pulsiv.co.uk/reference-designs/ which provide a comprehensive datasheet, bill of materials, schematic and full set of Altium files.

For more information visit www.pulsiv.co.uk




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Graphical source/measure unit
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
ITECH has announced the release of its new IT2800 graphical source measure units, hich have the ability to source and measure both voltage and current.

Read more...
Intelligent security power supply
Current Automation Power Electronics / Power Management
The DRS-240/480 series are DIN rail-type all-in-one intelligent security power supplies with outputs of either 240 or 480 W.

Read more...
Stay online with ‘Eskom se connect’ kit
Otto Wireless Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
With the arrival of the latest stage of ‘continuous load shedding’, staying online for either work or entertainment has become somewhat of a challenge.

Read more...
Single-phase UPS for edge computing applications
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vertiv has introduced the Vertiv Liebert GXE, an online double-conversion single-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS) available in 6 and 10 kVA power ratings in tower or rackmount configuration.

Read more...
Fully integrated controller for multiport smart chargers
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
The ST-ONEMP is a digital controller embedding an ARM Cortex M0+ core, an offline programmable controller with synchronous rectification, and USB PD PHY in a single package.

Read more...
Complete USB PD EPR solution delivers up to 140 W
Avnet Silica Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has achieved USB-IF (Implementers Forum) certification of two ICs for use in source and sink sides of a USB Power Delivery extended power range product.

Read more...
Ultra-high density film capacitors
Actum Group Power Electronics / Power Management
Offering a significant reduction in size and weight due to their energy density of 400 J/dm3, Exxelia’s MML ultra-high density film capacitors are a game changer for the power electronics field.

Read more...
Explosion-proof DIN rail PSU
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun has announced the release of its new LIHF240-23Bxx series explosion-proof DIN rail power supply, a high performance, high reliability, and high efficiency unit.

Read more...
50 A µModule regulator with input overvoltage protection
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The LTM4652 from Analog Devices is a source/sink dual ±25 A or single ±50 A output switching mode step-down DC-to-DC μModule regulator with ±1,5% total DC output error. Included in the package are the ...

Read more...
Webinar: State-of-the-art GaN architectures and future concepts
Power Electronics / Power Management
CGD’s chief technology officer, Professor Florin Udrea will present on ‘State-of-the-art architectures and future concepts in GaN technology for power electronics’, where he will guide the attendees into the world of ICeGaN semiconductors, which are easy to use and introduce better reliability.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved