Webinar: AURIX TC4x microcontroller

The AURIX TC4 microcontroller from Infineon promises outstanding real-time safety and security performance. The microcontroller addresses the main challenges and mega trends in automotive applications, pushing the boundaries in automotive MCU usage for safe and secure processing of data. The Tricore architecture and the AURIX TC3 vs AURIX TC4 architecture will be discussed.
In this webinar attendees can look forward to learning more about the features, target applications and strengths of the AURIX TC4x MCU, including the range of connectivity options the system offers. The extensive ecosystem related to the AURIX TC4x and its features will also be covered.
AMD 7 series FPGAs and SoCs
This webinar will show where 7 series products provide optimal value and performance in designs, contrasting them with newer products such as the AMD Artix UltraScale+ and AMD Zynq UltraScale+ families.
MEMS and sensors ecosystem for ML Altron Arrow
STMicroelectronics has an ecosystem for machine learning (ML) in MEMS and sensors, which combines several hardware and software tools to help designers implement gesture and activity recognition with artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge.
Smart three-axis linear accelerometer Altron Arrow
The LIS2DUXS12 from STMicroelectronics is a smart, digital, three-axis linear accelerometer whose MEMS and ASIC have been expressly designed to combine the lowest current consumption possible.