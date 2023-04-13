Webinar: AURIX TC4x microcontroller

29 March 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

The AURIX TC4 microcontroller from Infineon promises outstanding real-time safety and security performance. The microcontroller addresses the main challenges and mega trends in automotive applications, pushing the boundaries in automotive MCU usage for safe and secure processing of data. The Tricore architecture and the AURIX TC3 vs AURIX TC4 architecture will be discussed.

In this webinar attendees can look forward to learning more about the features, target applications and strengths of the AURIX TC4x MCU, including the range of connectivity options the system offers. The extensive ecosystem related to the AURIX TC4x and its features will also be covered.

Date: Thursday, 13 April 2023

Time: 14:00 CAT

For more information visit https://infineoncommunity.com/registration-webinar-AURIX-TC4x-Apr23

