Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Webinar: AURIX TC4x microcontroller

29 March 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

The AURIX TC4 microcontroller from Infineon promises outstanding real-time safety and security performance. The microcontroller addresses the main challenges and mega trends in automotive applications, pushing the boundaries in automotive MCU usage for safe and secure processing of data. The Tricore architecture and the AURIX TC3 vs AURIX TC4 architecture will be discussed.

In this webinar attendees can look forward to learning more about the features, target applications and strengths of the AURIX TC4x MCU, including the range of connectivity options the system offers. The extensive ecosystem related to the AURIX TC4x and its features will also be covered.

Date: Thursday, 13 April 2023

Time: 14:00 CAT

For more information visit https://infineoncommunity.com/registration-webinar-AURIX-TC4x-Apr23


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 82 551 3615
Fax: +27 11 706 9049
Email: [email protected]
www: www.infineon.com
Articles: More information and articles about Infineon Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

AMD 7 series FPGAs and SoCs
DSP, Micros & Memory
This webinar will show where 7 series products provide optimal value and performance in designs, contrasting them with newer products such as the AMD Artix UltraScale+ and AMD Zynq UltraScale+ families.

Read more...
MEMS and sensors ecosystem for ML
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has an ecosystem for machine learning (ML) in MEMS and sensors, which combines several hardware and software tools to help designers implement gesture and activity recognition with artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge.

Read more...
Integrated development kit speeds design of FPGA-based satellite systems
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
Developers can prototype with the same low power, high-throughput Radiation-Tolerant (RT) FPGA that will be used in spaceflight.

Read more...
MCU with random-number entropy source certification
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has expanded its STM32 family of advanced microcontrollers (MCUs) with extra STM32U5 devices that raise performance, while squeezing power consumption for longer runtimes and energy efficiency.

Read more...
DSC with integrated FPU and trig maths engine
RS Components (SA) DSP, Micros & Memory
The MC56F80xxx from NXP Semiconductors is a Digital Signal Controller (DSC) family based on the high-performance 100 MHz 56800EF DSP core.

Read more...
Smart three-axis linear accelerometer
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The LIS2DUXS12 from STMicroelectronics is a smart, digital, three-axis linear accelerometer whose MEMS and ASIC have been expressly designed to combine the lowest current consumption possible.

Read more...
Microcontroller offers enhanced graphics capabilities
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has released the STM32U599 microcontroller which offers enhanced performance and advanced graphics capability.

Read more...
Microcontroller for Bluetooth LE 5.3 applications
RS Components (SA) DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32WBA 32-bit Wireless series from STMicroelectronics brings designers the performance, efficiency, and security required for Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3-enabled applications.

Read more...
Performance and security: the best of both worlds
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics’ STM32H5 series is based on the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 core running at up to 250 MHz, and offers the best combination of performance and security.

Read more...
Webinar: Unlocking Industry 4.0 with a new XMC MCU platform
Infineon Technologies News
Infineon is hosting a joint webinar with EBV Electronik to explore optimised hardware and software solutions for Industry 4.0.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved