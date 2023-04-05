AMD 7 series FPGAs and SoCs
29 March 2023
DSP, Micros & Memory
In November 2022, AMD announced that the lifecycle of all 7 series FPGAs and SoCs would be extended through at least 2035. While this is great news for anyone who already has 7 series in existing products, one may wonder if it makes sense to start new designs with the 7 series devices. The answer is a definite yes!
This webinar will show where 7 series products provide optimal value and performance in designs, contrasting them with newer products such as the AMD Artix UltraScale+ and AMD Zynq UltraScale+ families.
This webinar will cover the following:
• Details of the 7 series extension through at least 2035 will be reviewed.
• The differences between FPGA and SoC product offerings will be explored including when one should choose 7 series devices for a new design.
• An overview of resources such as webpages, development boards, example designs, and trainings will be provided.
• A chance to win one of five Digilent Cora Z7 boards will be on offer.
Date: 5 April 2023
Time: 18:00 CAT
For more information visit https://community.element14.com/learn/events/c/e/1640
