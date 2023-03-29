Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Print-on-hook continuous labels

29 March 2023 Interconnection

BradyGrip Print-on hook continuous labels featuring Velcro brand hooks are available for the Brady J2000 label printer. The system provides on-demand colour printing of labels for easier installs and updates to cable marking in panels and cabinets.

The labels can be easily applied, repositioned or removed using the print-in-place material created the partnership between Brad and Velcro. The easy-to-use system allows for printing the colour label and then immediately applying it to the Velcro One-Wrap roll. Colour allows wire and cable bundles to be quickly identified and located.

The inkjet receptive polyester material provides a matt finish, and with a width of 25,4 mm, provides easy reading in all lighting conditions.

For more information contact Brady, +27 11 704 3295, [email protected], www.bradyeurope.com/ict


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 704 3295
Email: [email protected]
www: www.bradysouthafrica.com
Articles: More information and articles about Brady Corporation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

How to speed up troubleshooting and installations
Brady Corporation Interconnection
Brady's range of reliable identification & RFID solutions are dedicated to solving data centre labelling issues.

Read more...
Samtec technology lowers HFT latency
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Low-latency HFT hardware architectures require high-performance signals routed throughout their infrastructure, but getting signals from the front-panel to an ASIC or another compute engine poses technical challenges.

Read more...
Power integrity book returns to print
Interconnection
When the book was first compiled, power integrity, as a principle, was relatively new, and followed in the footsteps of electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and signal integrity (SI) principles.

Read more...
Ultra-rugged technology from Samtec
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec’s ultra-rugged solutions offer reliability and durability to meet the needs of any extreme environment typical in military, avionics, space, and submersible applications.

Read more...
Top entry flat flexible cable connector
Electrocomp Interconnection
GCT has expanded its range of Flat Flex products with the new FFC3A20, which is engineered for best value while offering premium performance.

Read more...
The first step in any IoT project is cable readiness
Lambda Test Interconnection
Whether working on a smart building or manufacturing plant, the first step to success is making sure the cable plant is ready for both information technologies (IT) and operational technologies (OT).

Read more...
Standardising modularity for industrial PCs
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Interconnection
The ModBlox7 specification is set to shake up the industrial PC market by offering the advantages of modular systems with highly integrated box PCs.

Read more...
Connectors for future industrial automation
TRX Electronics Interconnection
Many connector manufacturers have been talking about the industrial marketplace, and with the global market for industrial automation predicted to double over the next decade, connectivity will be an important subject.

Read more...
Samtec’s offering of PCIe connectors and cables
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
PCIe is a two-way, serial connection that carries data in packets along two pairs of point-to-point data lanes, compared to the single parallel data bus of traditional PCI that routes data at a set rate.

Read more...
DataTuff Industrial Ethernet
NuVision Electronics Interconnection
Industrial-grade jackets feature a robust design with the ability to withstand exposure to oil, chemicals, rough handling, abrasion, UV and temperature variations.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved