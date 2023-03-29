Print-on-hook continuous labels

29 March 2023 Interconnection

BradyGrip Print-on hook continuous labels featuring Velcro brand hooks are available for the Brady J2000 label printer. The system provides on-demand colour printing of labels for easier installs and updates to cable marking in panels and cabinets.

The labels can be easily applied, repositioned or removed using the print-in-place material created the partnership between Brad and Velcro. The easy-to-use system allows for printing the colour label and then immediately applying it to the Velcro One-Wrap roll. Colour allows wire and cable bundles to be quickly identified and located.

The inkjet receptive polyester material provides a matt finish, and with a width of 25,4 mm, provides easy reading in all lighting conditions.

For more information contact Brady, +27 11 704 3295, [email protected], www.bradyeurope.com/ict

Credit(s)

Brady Corporation





