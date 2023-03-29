Test and Measurement workshop series 2023
29 March 2023
News
The dates for the T&M; Workshop Series 2023 have been announced. The series will take attendees on an insightful and practical journey into the real world of test and measurement, where the future of laboratories will be explored through a range of technical and innovative workshops.
Registration for the workshops and further programme information will be available soon.
For more information visit https://www.home.nla.org.za/
