Webinar: Get IoT sensor data with Golioth and ModusToolbox

This webinar will include a walkthrough of the Golioth platform, and how to unlock capabilities using the Golioth ModusToolbox SDK. Platform highlights such as access to features like time-series databases, Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, and settings services will be covered.

Further reading:

Single Pair Ethernet devices transform IIoT at the edge

RS Components (SA) Edge Computing & IIoT

Read more...

Sub-GHz SoC available for long-range deployments

RS Components (SA) Edge Computing & IIoT

Read more...

Configurable 11th generation industrial AI computing

Brandwagon Distribution Edge Computing & IIoT

Read more...

Matter protocol going from strength to strength

Altron Arrow Smart Home Automation Edge Computing & IIoT

Read more...

A new generation of industrial routers

Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT Edge Computing & IIoT

Read more...

AI set to revolutionise the education sector

Editor's Choice AI & ML Edge Computing & IIoT

Read more...

The entry-level mainstream MCU

Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory Edge Computing & IIoT

Read more...

12th generation power with a sophisticated edge system

Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology Edge Computing & IIoT

Read more...

5G modules for industrial and commercial IoT

iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT Edge Computing & IIoT

Read more...

Robotics and coding essential for SA youth

RS Components (SA) News AI & ML Edge Computing & IIoT

...

Read more...

Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) technology is setting the stage for all-Ethernet IIoT and industrial Operational Technology (OT) networks that are built with a new class of synchronised low-speed Ethernet edge devices.Silicon Labs’ SoC is ideal for long-range, low-power transmissions, capable of broadcasting up to 3 km with minimal data loss in dense, urban environments when coupled with the EFF01 front-end module.The fanless industrial PC can be customised with a choice of CPU, memory, storage and pre-installed operating system.The Consumer Electronics Show, that took place in January 2023, highlighted the importance of the new Matter protocol with the smart home being a prominent part of the event.Otto Wireless Solutions has recently added Wlink Technology’s new ‘G Series’ 4G/5G routers to its existing range. These routers are designed for industrial cellular and wireless connectivity in the IoT and M2M space.Artificial Intelligence has made remarkable strides in numerous industries, and the integration of AI into the educational sector has the potential to revolutionise the way we learn and teach.STMicroelectronics’ new STM32C0 is its most affordable 32-bit MCU, making 32-bit capabilities a reality for all developers.Packing the power-efficient multicore architecture of Intel’s 12th Generation Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron processors, onboard LPDDR5, and AI module support into a compact edge system, the UP Xtreme is suitable for AI applications in healthcare, industrial processes, and transport management.Quectel’s RG50xQ series is capable of delivering a downlink rate of 2,5 Gbps and an uplink rate of 900 Mbps.To many, robotic and computer coding are reserved for techies, geeks and sci-fi movies. Nowadays these terms are fast becoming the norm in society and households alike. There is no denying the fact that