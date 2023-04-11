Aqueous Technologies – Cleaning by the numbers
29 March 2023
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Aqueous Technologies’ Tech-Tuesday webinars continues with the latest titled ‘Cleaning by the Numbers – Throughput, cost per assembly, and environmental considerations’.
The cost of residue-related failures is high. But what is the cost of residue removal? As one implements a new post-reflow cleaning process, there are many factors to consider. One must match their throughput requirements with the equipment's capabilities, and one must consider environmental regulations with, of course, the cost per clean assembly.
This webinar will dive into these and other factors one should consider before choosing a cleaning process or equipment type.
Date: 11 April 2023
Time: 10:00 CAT
For more information visit https://aqueous.webinargeek.com/cleaning-by-the-numbers-2
