End-to-end safety and security solutions at Securex South Africa

26 April 2023 News


Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions – a division of Montgomery Group.

Now in its third decade of matchmaking security technology and service providers with organisations seeking security solutions, Securex South Africa is co-located with A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo, at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from 6 to 8 June 2023.

“By co-locating these four popular shows, we can maximise the time that visitors spend at the expos. They can source thousands of safety and security solutions all under one roof,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions – a division of Montgomery Group.

A-OSH EXPO is the largest platform for occupational safety & health products and services in Africa. Facilities Management Expo showcases the providers of products and services geared towards ensuring that the systems of the built environment, or facility, work harmoniously. Firexpo, launched in 2022, builds on the symbiotic relationship between security (Securex), facilities management (Facilities Management Expo) and occupational safety & health (A-OSH EXPO). Addressing the critical element of early detection, that will ensure the timeous evacuation of people and the implementation of fire retarding and suppressing measures, Firexpo gives visitors a clear insight into which products and services are best suited to their environment.

Visitors are also spoiled for choice at the various seminars and conferences hosted at the four expos. “For individuals seeking knowledge downloads on the latest trends and regulations in the industry, we offer the well-attended Securex Seminar Theatre, Saiosh free-to-attend Seminar Theatre, the Facilities Management Seminar Theatre powered by Broll, and the Working at Height Theatre. These sessions are populated with high-quality topics by respected industry leaders who present thought-provoking and stimulating subject matter,” says Anderson.

Endorsed by leading industry professional bodies – SAIDSA; ESDA; FPASA; PSiRA; SASA; ISS; Saiosh; SAQCC Fire; FFETA; FDIA; Safety First Association; Working at Height Institute; and the National Bargaining Council for the Private Security Sector – Securex South Africa, A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo and Firexpo are essential tools for organisations intent on improving their risk profile and optimising their business operations.

To register for free attendance at Securex South Africa follow this link: https://tickets.tixsa.co.za/event/securex-expo-south-africa-2023

To register for free attendance at A-OSH EXPO follow this link: https://tickets.tixsa.co.za/event/a-osh-expo-south-africa-2023

To register for free attendance at Facilities Management Expo follow this link: https://tickets.tixsa.co.za/event/facilities-management-expo-south-africa-2023

To register for free attendance at Firexpo follow this link: https://tickets.tixsa.co.za/event/firexpo-south-africa-2023

For more information visit www.securex.co.za or contact Zelda Jordaan, [email protected]




