Recloser market set to reach $3,6 billion by 2033
26 April 2023
News
Electric equipment called a recloser is a high-end, precise automatic switchgear device. A recloser has sophisticated electronics and sensors that aid in preserving the electricity grid from breaking down. It opens to shut off the power supply when a short circuit occurs. It then automatically closes and restarts the power after a short while. A recloser can manually and automatically reset faults, while also restoring power supply. It shuts off the power supply permanently when a fault occurs more than three times in a circuit, to prevent any further mishap.
Reclosers are mostly used to avoid short circuit-related events in businesses, manufacturing facilities, malls, and office settings.
Over the projected period, North America will account for a leading market share in the recloser industry. This regional market is expanding on the back of growing investments in smart grid projects, automatic distribution systems, and infrastructure development. The market is also benefiting from the increasing demand for the installation of automatic safety systems in both the residential and commercial sectors.
Inmarsat published a whitepaper in April 2021 that highlights the value of satellite-monitored reclosers for remote areas. The Inmarsat L-band network’s BGAN M2M service is the best option for recloser control and monitoring as it offers up to 99,9% uptime, even during bad weather.
For more information visit www.factmr.com
