Solar charging for Mini in Cape Town
26 April 2023
News
BMW Group-owned Mini has unveiled its claim to being the first solar-powered electric vehicle charging station in South Africa. The charging station was built in collaboration with Red Bull, the V&A Waterfront, and the City of Cape Town.
The partnership with energy drinks maker Red Bull is a perfect fit according to Shaun Willis, head of Mini South Africa. The two brands have had a longstanding relationship, with the first Minis converted into the Red Bull Mini in California, USA, over 17 years ago.
Mini is on track to produce electric-only vehicles by 2030, and it will soon release three new electric models onto the market, with the new, highly anticipated Mini Cooper Electric.
The launch of the first solar-powered EV charging station is a significant milestone for Mini SA as it continues to look for new ways to promote sustainable energy solutions.
