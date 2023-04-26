Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



MEMS accelerometer with integrated AI

26 April 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

STMicroelectronics has announced its latest Micro Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) accelerometer, the LISDUXS12, which promises to deliver always-on functionality, together with excellent energy efficiency. With embedded AI, integrated Qvar and anti-aliasing filter, the sensors themselves are able to provide context information.

This smart, digital, three-axis linear MEMS accelerometer provides the ability to build always-on, always-aware applications that can support people’s daily activities seamlessly and continuously. The embedded anti-alias filter reduces processing complexity while consuming only a few µA. Current consumption in high-performance mode with anti-alias filter is 10,8 bµA, which drops to 2,7 µA in ultralow-power mode.

The LIS2DUXS12 MIPI I3C slave interface and embedded 128-level FIFO buffer complete a set of features that make this accelerometer a reference in terms of system integration from a standpoint of the bill of materials, processing, or power consumption. The LIS2DUXS12 has user-selectable full scales of ±2/±4/±8/±16g and is capable of measuring accelerations with output data rates from 1,6 to 800 Hz.

With embedded machine learning core, programmable finite state machine, and integrated analog hub/Qvar sensing channel, the accelerometer is suitable for a wide range of applications such as wearable devices, game controllers, portable healthcare devices, true wireless stereo, wireless sensor nodes, motion-activated user interfaces, and asset trackers.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Credit(s)


Further reading:

Flyback converter evaluation circuit
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
he EVAL-LT8306-AZ evaluation circuit demonstrates the features of the LT8306 micro-powered no-opto-isolated flyback converter, which holds tight regulation with a load current from 15 mA to 2,0 A.

Read more...
Wireless prototyping with STM32WBA daughter board
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics’ NUCLEO-WBA52CG is a Bluetooth Low Energy wireless and ultra-low-power board embedding a powerful and ultra-low-power radio compliant with the Bluetooth Low Energy SIG specification v5.3.

Read more...
SPI NOR Flash to meet SoCs’ needs
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The GD25UF Flash’s deep power-down current of 0,1 µA makes it ideal for any battery-powered or wearable application.

Read more...
The MPLAB X IDE
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment is an expandable, highly configurable software program that incorporates powerful tools to help you discover, configure, develop, debug, and qualify embedded designs for Microchip’s microcontrollers and digital signal controllers.

Read more...
STLink-V3 modular in-circuit debugger and programmer
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The STLINK-V3SET is a modular standalone debugging and programming probe for the STM8 and STM32 microcontrollers, from STMicroelectronics.

Read more...
Octal ARINC 429 receiver development kit with SPI host interface
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
Holt Integrated Circuits has announced the release of a new ARINC 429 development kit, the ADK-35981, which demonstrates the operation of its HI-35981, an Octal ARINC 429 receiver.

Read more...
Industrial smart colour sorter solution with edge intelligence
Quectel Wireless Solutions DSP, Micros & Memory
The solution can detect, recognise, and sort a broad array of textures, colours and materials, including food materials, plastic objects, and minerals.

Read more...
SoC small enough to be glued to a tooth
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The xG27 and BB50 families offer IoT device designers energy efficiency, high performance, trusted security, and in the case of the xG27 family, wireless connectivity.

Read more...
Microchip expands its secure authentication IC portfolio
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
Six new security-focused products aim to optimise and scale embedded security across a wide range of industries including IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive.

Read more...
Accelerating software-defined vehicles and safety processing
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
The S32G family now scales from a triple dual-core lockstep microcontroller to a quad dual-core lockstep microcontroller + octal high-performance microcomputer, offering a processing range of 3,9k to 36k DMIPS.

Read more...











