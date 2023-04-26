MEMS accelerometer with integrated AI

STMicroelectronics has announced its latest Micro Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) accelerometer, the LISDUXS12, which promises to deliver always-on functionality, together with excellent energy efficiency. With embedded AI, integrated Qvar and anti-aliasing filter, the sensors themselves are able to provide context information.
This smart, digital, three-axis linear MEMS accelerometer provides the ability to build always-on, always-aware applications that can support people’s daily activities seamlessly and continuously. The embedded anti-alias filter reduces processing complexity while consuming only a few µA. Current consumption in high-performance mode with anti-alias filter is 10,8 bµA, which drops to 2,7 µA in ultralow-power mode.
The LIS2DUXS12 MIPI I3C slave interface and embedded 128-level FIFO buffer complete a set of features that make this accelerometer a reference in terms of system integration from a standpoint of the bill of materials, processing, or power consumption. The LIS2DUXS12 has user-selectable full scales of ±2/±4/±8/±16g and is capable of measuring accelerations with output data rates from 1,6 to 800 Hz.
With embedded machine learning core, programmable finite state machine, and integrated analog hub/Qvar sensing channel, the accelerometer is suitable for a wide range of applications such as wearable devices, game controllers, portable healthcare devices, true wireless stereo, wireless sensor nodes, motion-activated user interfaces, and asset trackers.
