Industrial smart colour sorter solution with edge intelligence

26 April 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced how its latest smart module with machine compute and edge intelligence capabilities is revolutionising the colour sorter industry with higher efficiency and accuracy. Employing Quectel’s high-performance SG560D smart module, the solution improves the colour sorting of industrial materials that can be transformed via a visual identification system, through a combination of machine vision and edge intelligence capabilities, and automatically sorts objects based on colour and shapes accordingly.

The advanced colour sorter application, aimed at the industrial materials management industry, utilises the Quectel SG560D smart module based on the Qualcomm QCS6490 chipset, and additional integrated hardware including cameras, lamps, and air guns. The solution can detect, recognise, and sort a broad array of textures, colours and materials, including food materials such as rice, wheat, corn, soybean, seeds, nuts, and salt; plastic objects such as plastic pieces, plastic granules, and plastic bottle caps; and minerals like quartz stone, quartz sand, pearls, and marble.

With advanced visual identification system, the smart colour sorter solution can manage colour sorting of high-volume objects, with four cameras working simultaneously to stream video, with an accuracy of less than 1/200 000 error rate. Additionally, it can help reduce operating and labour expense significantly.

Quectel’s SG560D is a powerful smart module equipped with a Qualcomm Kryo 670 CPU built on Arm v8 Cortex technology and a Qualcomm Adreno 642L GPU. It also features two HVX high-performance digital signal processors, which bring superior computing power to enable fast, high-quality data processing and make quicker, data-driven decisions.

The SG560D also supports 5G new radio (NR), Wi-Fi 6E bands of 2,4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz, dual-band simultaneous (DBS), Wi-Fi 2x2 MU-MIMO, and Bluetooth 5.2, which significantly improves network coverage and enhances transmission data rates in different application scenarios.

Credit(s)

Quectel Wireless Solutions





