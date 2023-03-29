Seven key trends in the electronics industry

29 March 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

There are many trends impacting the future of the electronics industry. These include personalisation, digitalisation, miniaturisation, Industry 4.0, the Internet of Things, and Big Data. But what are the key trends impacting manufacturers like Mycronic – and maybe even your business?

Photo: Oleksiy Maksymenko Photography / Alamy stock photo

Key trend 1: Automate or die – the brutal reality

As makers of automation technologies, it’s no surprise to see automation as the number-one driver in the industry. What is interesting, however, is the speed, impact, and far-reaching implications of this global megatrend. Companies that hesitate to get onboard risk being left behind.

Key trend 2: 5G technology fuels connectivity and innovation

For years, the industry has been hearing, “5G is coming and it’s going to transform our world!”.

Is this just hype? According to Mycronic experts, no. New 5G technology, with up to 100 times faster speeds than today’s 4G, will open exciting new possibilities for consumers and businesses. And it’s already placing tough demands on manufacturers as well.

Key trend 3: East and West – two ecosystems emerge

What’s going on in this rapidly changing world? Does the rise of populism, protectionism and polarisation mean the end of multilateralism and globalisation? The answer is mainly ‘no’ for the electronics industry. Mycronic sees a continued trend towards global, interconnected ecosystems, but there will be a clearer division between East and West.

Key trend 4: Cars are becoming smart phones on wheels – is industry ready?

According to McKinsey, the tipping point in electric vehicle (EV) sales occurred in Spring of 2020, during the midst of the pandemic. Then, despite all the lockdowns, adoption edged up to 10% in some European countries. This signalled a clear shift in consumer behaviour to sustainable mobility – further fuelling the amount of electronic content required in cars.

Key trend 5: AI is the secret weapon for higher productivity

There is nothing artificial about Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to Mycronic experts. This global megatrend is real, it’s sweeping across all industries, and it has the power to solve key manufacturing challenges. AI tools allow for more precise manufacturing, removal of defects, and predictive intelligence. And they keep on learning and getting better at their tasks.

Key trend 6: Growth of edge computing gives birth to regional data centres

When cloud-based services arrived, they were supposed to free us from the tyranny of rigid and inflexible premises-based IT solutions. And to a large extent they did, adding flexibility and driving down costs. But recently, due to the high volume of data and challenges with latency, security and privacy, many companies are realising they need regional data centres, too.

Key trend 7: Sustainability moves up the priority list

For years, the electronics industry has received something of a ‘green pass’ on the topic of sustainability. Digital transformation, new electronic devices, and services were praised as the path to efficient, eco-friendly work patterns, particularly during the pandemic. This is now changing, Mycronic experts say.

Credit(s)

MyKay Tronics





