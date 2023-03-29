Categories

Private 5G networking

29 March 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Private 5G networking is on the rise. In fact, Analysys Mason forecasts that global spending on private 5G networks will reach $7,7 billion by 2027, with two-thirds of the world’s private networks using 5G. The emergence of edge computing in recent years, coupled with macroeconomic trends, are pushing service providers to rethink the way they operate networks and enable applications for faster results, improved connectivity and efficiency. From new use cases in Industry 4.0 manufacturing, to smart infrastructure, to the cloudification of radio access networks (RAN), service providers want the flexibility and autonomy offered by private 5G networks to embrace new innovations.

For service providers, private 5G networks offer an opportunity to play a more leading role within an enterprise’s critical business operations, providing a platform that hosts the private network in addition to business applications that can run at the edge. This reduces the footprint, increases flexibility and manageability of the network, while lowering the total cost of ownership.

The core pillars of a private 5G network are control, coverage, capacity and autonomy. In other words, the ability to control the devices and capabilities within the network, extend service coverage across remote locations, permit high-capacity bandwidth for applications, and operate independently from public networks for added security and resilience.

To meet requirements for private 5G networks and applications, Red Hat OpenShift includes a low-latency kernel, performance optimisation, and a fast-data path on a platform that can scale from one to multiple nodes, to provide consistent performance across multiple deployment scenarios on a hybrid cloud. Openshift is the common platform to deliver flexibility addressing 5G connectivity and edge workloads for industrial applications, allowing service providers to offer much more than spectrum allocation for private 5G networks.

The platform comes with an ecosystem of certified partners that offer networking and operational capabilities used for applications, managed together on the same platform. To enable private 5G solutions, Red Hat collaborated with Airspan to validate Airspan’s cloud-native network functions (CNFs) on Red Hat OpenShift for interoperability and lifecycle management.

As part of this collaboration for private 5G, a disaggregated radio access network (RAN) in Red Hat’s 5G telco lab facility has been deployed using Airspan small cells and cloud-native radio access software, together with Druid Raemis for the private enterprise core, to demonstrate an end-to-end private 5G network. The physical infrastructure was built leveraging 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, Intel vRAN Accelerator ACC100 Adapter, Intel Ethernet Controller E810, and components of Intel’s FlexRAN Reference Architecture for Wireless Access.

Close collaboration between all partners running on the consistent platform of Red Hat OpenShift allows for the highest value of business transformation.

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/Bait




