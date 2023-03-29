Categories

Computer/Embedded Technology



KIOXIA and HPE team up to send SSDs to the ISS

29 March 2023 Computer/Embedded Technology

KIOXIA has announced its participation in the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 (SBC-2) programme, which uses KIOXIA SSDs to provide robust flash storage in HPE Edgeline and HPE ProLiant servers in a test environment to conduct scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The HPE Spaceborne Computer-2, the first in-space commercial edge computing and AI-enabled system to run on the International Space Station, is part of a greater mission to significantly advance computing and reduce dependency on communications as space exploration continues to expand. Hopefully, this will allow astronauts to achieve increased autonomy by processing data directly on the ISS, eliminating the need to send raw data to Earth to be processed, analysed and sent back to space.

The system is designed to perform various high-performance computing tasks in space, including real-time image processing, deep learning, and scientific simulations. The HPE SBC-2 utilises a combination of HPE’s edge computing solutions, including the HPE Edgeline Converged Edge System, a rugged and compact system, and the HPE ProLiant server for high-performing capabilities.

KIOXIA has provided flash-based SSDs, including the KIOXIA XG Series NVMe SSDs, as these flash-based SSDs are better-suited than traditional hard disk drive storage to withstand the power, performance and reliability requirements of outer space. This is due to the fact that they have no moving parts, are less susceptible to electromagnetic waves and provide faster performance.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, [email protected], www.ebv.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


