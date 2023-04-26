SoC small enough to be glued to a tooth

26 April 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

Designed for the smallest IoT devices, the xG27 and BB50 families range in size from 2 mm2 to 5 mm2. These offer IoT device designers energy efficiency, high performance, trusted security, and in the case of the xG27 family, wireless connectivity. This makes the xG27 SoC family and BB50 MCU ideal for tiny, battery-optimised devices like connected medical devices, wearables, asset monitoring tags, smart sensors, and simple consumer electronics like toothbrushes and toys.

The new xG27 family of SoCs comprises the BG27, for Bluetooth connectivity, and the MG27, supporting Zigbee and other proprietary protocols. Built around the ARM Cortex M33 processor, the BG27 and MG27 share several common features designed to make them the ideal SoC for small form-factor devices.

In one use case, Lura Health, a medical device manufacturer and participant in the Alpha programme for BG27, has already selected the new SoC to form the basis of its new in-development smart wearable. However, unlike other common wearables on the wrist or other external places, the new Lura Health monitor is designed to be fitted into a person’s mouth. Specifically, the device is so small that it is glued to a tooth. With the device, dentists and other clinicians can collect important data from saliva, which is used to test for over 1000 health conditions.

“The BG27 is amazing because it’s small enough that we can develop an IoT sensor smaller than a tooth, the power consumption is low enough to remove battery life as a product constraint, it has enough memory to store a sophisticated firmware application, it allows us to perform the data analysis required to gain insightful information from what we are monitoring, and it has all the peripherals we need to interface with our sensors,” said Noah Hill, co-Founder and CTO of Lura Health. “We spent hundreds of hours searching for a microcontroller that meets our needs, and the BG27 is the only solution that checks every box.”

The BG27 and MG27 open and extend a wide range of possible applications and use cases.

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, [email protected], www.nuvisionelec.com

Credit(s)

NuVision Electronics





