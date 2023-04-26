Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



Accelerating software-defined vehicles and safety processing

26 April 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

With the recent launch of the S32G3, the S32G family of vehicle network processors just doubled in size. The S32G3 series offers up to 2,5 times the performance, memory and networking bandwidth as the S32G2series. The new S32G3 processors are pinout- and software-compatible with the S32G2 processors, allowing for a drop-in replacement which can provide around 10 times the performance over the previous generation.

The S32G3 processors address processing needs with up to four lockstep pairs of Arm Cortex-M7 microcontroller cores, and up to eight Cortex-A53 application cores and an increase in the frequency by 30% to 1,3 GHz. System RAM has been increased up to 20 MB to support more and larger microcontroller applications, and the isolation domains have been doubled to 16 domains. Additionally, to support the higher number of cores and applications, system and watchdog timers have been increased.

Being vehicle network processors with network acceleration, the S32G3 network capabilities were also enhanced for higher vehicle data bandwidths. The Low Latency Communication Engine (LLCE) supports up to 5 Mbps CAN FD traffic on all 16 interfaces, and the Packet Forwarding Engine (PFE) supports up to 2,5 Gbps on all three Ethernet interfaces.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


