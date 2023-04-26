Wi-Fi module to address indoor and outdoor IoT applications

26 April 2023 Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced the launch of its FGH100M Wi-Fi HaLow module, providing long-range data transmission, low power consumption, less complexity, and improved penetration through walls and other obstructions, for a wide range of IoT applications.

Adopting IEEE 802.11ah wireless networking protocol, also known as Wi-Fi HaLow, operating in the licence-exempt Sub-1 GHz range, the FGH100M module meets the unique requirements of the Internet of Things (IoT) with its Sub-1 GHz signal coverage, allowing users to control IoT devices in a 1 km radius. It provides ten times the range of traditional Wi-Fi, making it suited for both indoor and outdoor IoT scenarios such as home and industrial automation, smart agriculture, smart city, smart building, warehouse, retail store, and campus.

“Integrating the game-changing Wi-Fi HaLow technology, our FGH100M module will deliver long-range and robust Wi-Fi connections without having to sacrifice simplicity and efficiency,” commented Norbert Muhrer, president and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “It is a very powerful complement to our already extensive range of Wi-Fi modules, delivering functionality across Wi-Fi 4, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6, and Wi-Fi 6E.”

Based on Morse Micro’s MM6108 Wi-Fi HaLow SoC, the FGH100M is compliant with IEEE 802.11ah Wi-Fi standard and operates in the 850–950 MHz bands with 1/2/4/8 MHz channel width. It features 21 dBm maximum output power and 32,5 Mbps maximum transmission rate.

With its ultra-compact size of 13,0 x 13,0 x 2,2 mm, the FGH100M effectively optimises end-product size and design cost, and fully meets the demands of size-sensitive applications. Additionally, the module provides a wide range of interfaces including UART, SPI, I2C, SDIO 2.0, and PWM.

The FGH100M satisfies the latest Wi-Fi requirements for authentication and encryption including WPA3 and AES for over-the-air (OTA) traffic. It also supports SHA-256, SHA-384, and SHA-512 encryption algorithms to better protect transmission data.

Credit(s)

Quectel Wireless Solutions





