Editor's Choice



Wi-Fi module to address indoor and outdoor IoT applications

26 April 2023 Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced the launch of its FGH100M Wi-Fi HaLow module, providing long-range data transmission, low power consumption, less complexity, and improved penetration through walls and other obstructions, for a wide range of IoT applications.

Adopting IEEE 802.11ah wireless networking protocol, also known as Wi-Fi HaLow, operating in the licence-exempt Sub-1 GHz range, the FGH100M module meets the unique requirements of the Internet of Things (IoT) with its Sub-1 GHz signal coverage, allowing users to control IoT devices in a 1 km radius. It provides ten times the range of traditional Wi-Fi, making it suited for both indoor and outdoor IoT scenarios such as home and industrial automation, smart agriculture, smart city, smart building, warehouse, retail store, and campus.

“Integrating the game-changing Wi-Fi HaLow technology, our FGH100M module will deliver long-range and robust Wi-Fi connections without having to sacrifice simplicity and efficiency,” commented Norbert Muhrer, president and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “It is a very powerful complement to our already extensive range of Wi-Fi modules, delivering functionality across Wi-Fi 4, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6, and Wi-Fi 6E.”

Based on Morse Micro’s MM6108 Wi-Fi HaLow SoC, the FGH100M is compliant with IEEE 802.11ah Wi-Fi standard and operates in the 850–950 MHz bands with 1/2/4/8 MHz channel width. It features 21 dBm maximum output power and 32,5 Mbps maximum transmission rate.

With its ultra-compact size of 13,0 x 13,0 x 2,2 mm, the FGH100M effectively optimises end-product size and design cost, and fully meets the demands of size-sensitive applications. Additionally, the module provides a wide range of interfaces including UART, SPI, I2C, SDIO 2.0, and PWM.

The FGH100M satisfies the latest Wi-Fi requirements for authentication and encryption including WPA3 and AES for over-the-air (OTA) traffic. It also supports SHA-256, SHA-384, and SHA-512 encryption algorithms to better protect transmission data.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 82 653 7458
Email: [email protected]
www: www.quectel.com
Articles: More information and articles about Quectel Wireless Solutions


