Waterproof circular power connectors

The Mini Buccaneer family of waterproof and dustproof circular power connectors from Bulgin features the robust construction required for reliable operation in harsh industrial and marine applications. The power connectors can handle power loads up to 10 A at 250 V.
The connectors have an IP68 rating when mated, and sealing caps are available to maintain the waterproof rating when unmated. The Mini Buccaneer products also comply with the specifications of the EN60068-2-52 standard, for withstanding salt mist to marine severity level 1.
The connectors are supplied in a choice of five body styles: flex, inline, panel (in two versions), and panel side-entry. Users also have the choice of screw-terminal inserts with two, three, four or six contacts, or solder/crimp inserts with three or eight contacts. There is a plug and socket connector in each body style with the connectors being able to handle cable with an outer diameter ranging from 3,5 to 9 mm.
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MOTIX 6ED2742S01Q is Infineon’s 160 V SOI-based gate driver designed for three-phase BLDC motor drive applications such as cordless power tools, robotics, multicopters and drones, and light electric vehicles.
Interconnection
Samtec-designed evaluation and development kits simplify the interconnect design process by offering the industry’s most comprehensive set of interconnect evaluation and development tools.
Editor's Choice
Energy storage systems are becoming increasingly important as the world transitions to a more sustainable energy future, and innovation in energy storage systems can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve grid stability and reliability, and increase energy access and security.