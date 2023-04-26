Waterproof circular power connectors

26 April 2023 Interconnection

The Mini Buccaneer family of waterproof and dustproof circular power connectors from Bulgin features the robust construction required for reliable operation in harsh industrial and marine applications. The power connectors can handle power loads up to 10 A at 250 V.

The connectors have an IP68 rating when mated, and sealing caps are available to maintain the waterproof rating when unmated. The Mini Buccaneer products also comply with the specifications of the EN60068-2-52 standard, for withstanding salt mist to marine severity level 1.

The connectors are supplied in a choice of five body styles: flex, inline, panel (in two versions), and panel side-entry. Users also have the choice of screw-terminal inserts with two, three, four or six contacts, or solder/crimp inserts with three or eight contacts. There is a plug and socket connector in each body style with the connectors being able to handle cable with an outer diameter ranging from 3,5 to 9 mm.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





