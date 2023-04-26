Categories

Interconnection



Low profile BGA mezzanine connector

26 April 2023 Interconnection

Hirose Electric has released the IT14 Series, a hermaphroditic board-to-board connector that supports high-speed differential transmission signals. IT14 is the licensed second source for ‘Mirror Mezz’, which was developed by connector manufacturer Molex in 2018 for applications such as servers, data communications, and telecommunications equipment.

The IT14 Series has been released mainly to provide a stable supply of components required in the telecommunications equipment market. Molex’s Mirror Mezz is used as the board-to-board connector on the Open Compute Project Accelerator Module and in chipset connection for ASICs and GPUs from leading semiconductor manufacturers. Further demand is expected in the future, and a stable supply of the Mirror Mezz connector is essential. To meet these needs, Hirose has released the IT14 Series as the licensed second source product.

The IT14 Series exhibits excellent transmission characteristics. It supports up to 112 Gbps PAM4/56 Gbps NRZ high-speed transmission. The hermaphroditic interface reduces the number of steps required to design each board. In addition, the protective housing encapsulates the contact tips for each pin arrangement, prevents warping during mating, and allows blind mating for excellent workability.

The IT14 Series has a rated current of 1,2 A and a rated voltage of 30 V AC/DC. Contacts have a maximum resistance of 30 mΩ and a mating durability of 100 times.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


