ePower-Lite three-pole connector

26 April 2023 Interconnection

Amphenol Industrial Operations has enhanced its ePower-Lite line to include a three-pole connector. The ePower-Lite 5,7 mm, which features a quick lock and press-to-release design, is used to connect PTC/AC to DC and related control boxes, including power distribution units (PDU).

Amphenol’s ePower-Lite 5,7 mm connector is designed to meet the needs of high-voltage applications up to 850 V DC, like those found in compressors and compressor controllers. It features Amphenol’s patented R4 RADSOK technology to achieve higher current ratings, lower insertion forces, and lower temperature rise and contact resistance. The three-pole ePower-Lite connector is rated up to 120 A of continuous current.

The connector has an IP2X touch-proof rating, a UL 94V-0 flammability rating, and an operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C.

The ePower-Lite 5,7 mm connector is ideal for applications in electric or hybrid vehicles, fuel cell electric vehicles and other heavy equipment. These compact, lightweight plastic shell connectors have a small footprint to provide both space and weight savings in vehicles.

