New connector system improves power integrity

26 April 2023

A new connector system by Samtec improves signal integrity by improving power integrity. Optimising power integrity provides a greater signal integrity margin and improves power and thermal efficiency.

The design of a high-speed connector system’s breakout region, or BOR, impacts signal integrity, and the BOR of a power connector also impacts signal integrity.

Figure 1. AcceleRate mP connector.

Samtec’s new connector, the AcceleRate mP, does just that. It’s a combination connector containing both power blades and signal pins, the latter delivering up to 56 Gbps PAM4 performance.

The power blades are rotated 90° in the insulating surrounds. This provides a 20% increase in current over previous systems, and allows a simpler and better path for the current to flow from the board to the connector. Therefore, the BOR of this connector maximises current capabilities, while minimising distribution resistance in the same form factor.

Figure 2. Uniform heat dissipation from the power blades.

Rotating the current blades 90°, and making them in line with the length of the insulator, allows heat to escape on the broadside of the connector, with all blades having equal access to heat escape. This uniform cooling provides an increase in the current capacity.

Altron Arrow





