New connector system improves power integrity

A new connector system by Samtec improves signal integrity by improving power integrity. Optimising power integrity provides a greater signal integrity margin and improves power and thermal efficiency.
The design of a high-speed connector system’s breakout region, or BOR, impacts signal integrity, and the BOR of a power connector also impacts signal integrity.
Samtec’s new connector, the AcceleRate mP, does just that. It’s a combination connector containing both power blades and signal pins, the latter delivering up to 56 Gbps PAM4 performance.
The power blades are rotated 90° in the insulating surrounds. This provides a 20% increase in current over previous systems, and allows a simpler and better path for the current to flow from the board to the connector. Therefore, the BOR of this connector maximises current capabilities, while minimising distribution resistance in the same form factor.
Rotating the current blades 90°, and making them in line with the length of the insulator, allows heat to escape on the broadside of the connector, with all blades having equal access to heat escape. This uniform cooling provides an increase in the current capacity.
Flyback converter evaluation circuit Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The EVAL-LT8306-AZ evaluation circuit demonstrates the features of the LT8306 micro-powered no-opto-isolated flyback converter, which holds tight regulation with a load current from 15 mA to 2,0 A.
Read more...Energy storage 2023: Current state and trends for the future Future Electronics
Editor's Choice
Energy storage systems are becoming increasingly important as the world transitions to a more sustainable energy future, and innovation in energy storage systems can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve grid stability and reliability, and increase energy access and security.
Read more...What is ML? – Part 2: Training convolutional neural networks Altron Arrow
AI & ML
In the first part, the CIFAR network, with which it is possible to classify objects such as cats, houses, or bicycles in images, or to perform simple voice pattern recognition, was discussed. Part 2 explains how these neural networks can be trained to solve problems.
Read more...Wi-Fi module to address indoor and outdoor IoT applications Quectel Wireless Solutions
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced the launch of its FGH100M Wi-Fi HaLow module, providing long-range data transmission, low power consumption, and improved penetration through walls and other obstructions, for a wide range of IoT applications.