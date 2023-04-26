GCT has the lowest profile push-pull microSD connector at only 1,15 mm in height. The connector has been designed to provide a cost-effective connector solution for applications requiring push-pull ejection.
With a slim profile, the complete connector body takes up less than 93 mm2 in area. A usually open card detection switch is built into the stainless-steel housing shell. Good for 5000 mating cycles, the microSD connector has been engineered to deliver the right performance at the right price.
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
TDK Corporation has released the Tronics GYPRO4300, a high-stability and vibration-tolerant digital MEMS gyroscope for dynamic applications.
Interconnection
Samtec-designed evaluation and development kits simplify the interconnect design process by offering the industry’s most comprehensive set of interconnect evaluation and development tools.