Lowest profile push-pull microSD connector

26 April 2023 Interconnection

GCT has the lowest profile push-pull microSD connector at only 1,15 mm in height. The connector has been designed to provide a cost-effective connector solution for applications requiring push-pull ejection.

With a slim profile, the complete connector body takes up less than 93 mm2 in area. A usually open card detection switch is built into the stainless-steel housing shell. Good for 5000 mating cycles, the microSD connector has been engineered to deliver the right performance at the right price.

Credit(s)

Electrocomp





