Robust interfaces for inter-car jumpers

26 April 2023 Interconnection

HARTING is expanding its wide-ranging portfolio for railway applications with both two interfaces according to UIC 558 (with inserts offering space for 13 or 18 pins, respectively), and an additional solution with 22 pins and a PE for inter-car jumpers. The new series offers interfaces for connecting remote control and data transmission lines to locomotive-hauled passenger trains. The lifelines of rail vehicles transmit data and signals for the remote control of lighting, the operation of door opening systems, and the transmission of acoustic information and digital data packets.

An important requirement of UIC 558 is that the interfaces must release automatically above a certain tensile force. This safety function causes the interface halves to separate non-destructively if two electrically connected vehicles move apart. HARTING UIC 558 connectors are extremely robust and exhibit a high protection rating of IP69, and a successful pass in a 500-hour salt spray test.

Conformity to UIC 558 means that rail vehicles using compliant interfaces can be docked to vehicles and wagons of different ages, at the same time. UIC 558 connectors provide additional safety via a mechanical and visual coding option that allows for fault-free operation. The connectors are protected against shock and vibration, and meet fire protection requirements according to UL-94 V-00.

Credit(s)

Hiconnex





