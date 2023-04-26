Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Solar multifunction tool kit for professionals

26 April 2023 Test & Measurement

Fluke has introduced Fluke’s Solar Multifunction Tester 1000 (SMFT-1000), the latest addition to its expanding line of solar tools. The SMFT-1000 offers up-to-date hardware measurement capabilities with Fluke TruTest Solar Software integration, simplifying data collection and reporting with a single device.

Designed for PV professionals, the Fluke SMFT-1000 solar tools kit provides a complete PV installation, commissioning, inspection, and maintenance testing solution that conforms to IEC 62446-1 standards. Through Fluke’s TruTest Software, measurement data from solar site installation and commissioning testing can be easily imported, organised and analysed for effortless reporting without bringing a laptop on-site.

Fluke’s SMFT-1000 features:

Industry-standard measuring – protective earth resistance (Rpe), voltage on open circuit (Voc), short-circuit current (Isc), polarity test, insulating resistance, and 1kV I-V curve tracing capabilities are all available.

User-friendly interface – The intuitive interface provides immediate access to the tool dashboard and on-screen automated data analysis.

Integrated analysis software – Fluke TruTest Solar Software compiles data measured by the SMFT-1000 into IEC formatted reports, enabling technicians to create project, site, and client categories to access data quickly and complete tasks on time with minimal training.

“Through the handheld capabilities of the SMFT-1000, PV operations will be able to optimise panel performance with one comprehensive tool,” said Allison Wyatt, Fluke’s global product marketing manager. “Equipped with seamless hardware-to-software integration, this latest addition to our solar product portfolio will ensure that technicians can manage their systems efficiently, accurately, and safely.”

Like all Fluke tools, the SMFT-1000 operates reliably in extreme environments – dusty, wet, cold, and hot – that solar professionals work in, and is tested to survive drops that can occur in fieldwork.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3KhQip4


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1821
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: [email protected]
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Anritsu introduces O-RAN radio unit test solution
Coral-i Solutions Test & Measurement
Anritsu Company has introduced the ORAN test platform MX772000PC and O-RAN Distributed Unit (O-DU) emulator platform software MX773000PC solution for efficient evaluation of O-RAN radio units (O-RUs).

Read more...
Forced discharge test of lithium batteries for aviation applications
Conical Technologies Test & Measurement
When the voltage reaches a certain value, continued discharge will cause over-discharge, which will destroy the crystalline structure of the positive and negative electrodes of the battery, degrading the thermal stability of the two electrodes.

Read more...
Frequency extender modules to bring best-in-class performance to sub-THz applications
Coral-i Solutions Test & Measurement
New modules for Anritsu Rubidium signal generators create a solution that provides industry’s broadest frequency coverage, with best signal purity and output power.

Read more...
Earth ground testing basics
Comtest Test & Measurement
r: Facilities need to have adequately grounded electrical systems so that in the event of a lightning strike, or utility overvoltage, current will find a safe path to earth.

Read more...
Support for PCI Express 6.0 electrical testing
Comtest Test & Measurement
Teledyne LeCroy has announced support for PCI Express 6.0 electrical test and validation with QPHY-PCIE6-TX-RX fully automated test software, together with SDAIII-PCIE6 and SDAIII-PAMx characterisation and debug software packages.

Read more...
Steps to commissioning a solar power system for maximum performance
Comtest Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Commissioning a new PV installation is necessary as it establishes a baseline of performance for customer acceptance and follow-on maintenance, and is important not only for PV system performance, but also for the longevity of equipment, safety, ROI, and warranties.

Read more...
Making maintenance easier with a range of test instruments
Comtest Test & Measurement
Maintenance and fault-finding at a pulp and paper mill is made easier with the use of various Fluke instruments.

Read more...
Economical handheld spectrum analyser
Coral-i Solutions Test & Measurement
Anritsu introduces economical Field Master handheld spectrum analyser for general-purpose RF testing applications that balances price and performance.

Read more...
Six-axis IMU for rugged vehicle applications
RS Components (SA) Test & Measurement
Honeywell’s Transportation Attitude Reference System (TARS-IMU) is a packaged sensor array designed to report vehicle angular rate, acceleration, and attitude data for demanding applications in industries such as heavy-duty, off-highway transportation.

Read more...
Cordless, compact, clever
RS Components (SA) Test & Measurement
Dressed in the distinctive red and yellow of other insulated tools, Panasonic’s lightweight, Li-ion powered screwdriver is the right choice when working on live circuits.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved