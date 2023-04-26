Solar multifunction tool kit for professionals

26 April 2023 Test & Measurement

Fluke has introduced Fluke’s Solar Multifunction Tester 1000 (SMFT-1000), the latest addition to its expanding line of solar tools. The SMFT-1000 offers up-to-date hardware measurement capabilities with Fluke TruTest Solar Software integration, simplifying data collection and reporting with a single device.

Designed for PV professionals, the Fluke SMFT-1000 solar tools kit provides a complete PV installation, commissioning, inspection, and maintenance testing solution that conforms to IEC 62446-1 standards. Through Fluke’s TruTest Software, measurement data from solar site installation and commissioning testing can be easily imported, organised and analysed for effortless reporting without bringing a laptop on-site.

Fluke’s SMFT-1000 features:

• Industry-standard measuring – protective earth resistance (Rpe), voltage on open circuit (Voc), short-circuit current (Isc), polarity test, insulating resistance, and 1kV I-V curve tracing capabilities are all available.

• User-friendly interface – The intuitive interface provides immediate access to the tool dashboard and on-screen automated data analysis.

• Integrated analysis software – Fluke TruTest Solar Software compiles data measured by the SMFT-1000 into IEC formatted reports, enabling technicians to create project, site, and client categories to access data quickly and complete tasks on time with minimal training.

“Through the handheld capabilities of the SMFT-1000, PV operations will be able to optimise panel performance with one comprehensive tool,” said Allison Wyatt, Fluke’s global product marketing manager. “Equipped with seamless hardware-to-software integration, this latest addition to our solar product portfolio will ensure that technicians can manage their systems efficiently, accurately, and safely.”

Like all Fluke tools, the SMFT-1000 operates reliably in extreme environments – dusty, wet, cold, and hot – that solar professionals work in, and is tested to survive drops that can occur in fieldwork.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3KhQip4

