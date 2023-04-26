ESD control plan evaluation

26 April 2023 Circuit & System Protection

Desco has provided an online survey to help companies evaluate its ESD control plan to the requirements of ANSI/ESD S20.20.

With each completed survey a confidential written report will be provided for record keeping. A recommended products list (RPL) that best suits the company’s applications and processes will also be given.

The three-step process is simple:

1. The Desco survey template is used to evaluate the specific ESD control plan (https://desco.descoindustries.com/pdf/Desco_ESD_Survey_Sheet.pdf).

2. If the required equipment for the survey is not available, it can be requested.

3. A copy of the survey, with measurements, is then emailed and an iNarte ESD-certified technician will evaluate the response.

The Desco ESD Survey should not be considered a replacement for any part of the Compliance Verification Plan Audit.

The survey is conducted independently of a written ESD Control Plan that may already be in place.

Credit(s)

MyKay Tronics





