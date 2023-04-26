ESD control plan evaluation

Desco has provided an online survey to help companies evaluate its ESD control plan to the requirements of ANSI/ESD S20.20.
With each completed survey a confidential written report will be provided for record keeping. A recommended products list (RPL) that best suits the company’s applications and processes will also be given.
LA Series motor protection relay NewElec Pretoria
Circuit & System Protection
Newelec’s LA Series relay is designed to be user friendly, with only one setting, and includes an integrated current transformer that allows conductor cables carrying up to 250 A to run through it.
Seven key trends in the electronics industry MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
There are many trends impacting the future of the electronics industry including personalisation, digitalisation, miniaturisation, Industry 4.0, the Internet of Things, and Big Data. But what are the key trends impacting manufacturers?
Component counting system with automatic loader MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Scienscope AXI 5100c is an automated, fast, accurate component counting machine designed to increase productivity, with the latest model offering an automatic loader, printer and conveyor.
Vapour phase soldering system MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Asscon VP310 is a vapour phase soldering system which targets laboratories, and prototype and small series manufacturing operations. Given its compact dimensions, it is perfect for operation in many different scenarios.
320 series motor protection relay NewElec Pretoria
Circuit & System Protection
With its easy-to-use operation, the 320 series motor protection relay from NewElec is particularly suited for operation in remote or rural sites.
The OMRON network safety advantage Omron Electronics
Editor's Choice Circuit & System Protection
When designing a safety solution for a machine or application, a fundamental consideration is whether to implement it as a standalone or network safety solution.
Clearing the Static: Ionisation equipment Actum Group
Circuit & System Protection
Ionisers ensure that static charges are eliminated by neutralising static charge generated during the manufacturing process or during transport to final test and assembly.