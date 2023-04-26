GHA series expands with addition of 700 W

26 April 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

COSEL has announced the introduction of its new open-frame high power density, 700 W, 3 x 5-inch power supply.

The unit has been optimised for efficient cooling for use in demanding medical and industrial applications. With a power density of 31,1 W per cubic inch it’s one of the highest power density power supplies in its category.

The GHA700F is designed in accordance with safety standard IEC 60601-1, making it suitable for Body Floating medical applications, but its high isolation and creepage distance make it eminently suitable for demanding industrial applications, complying with EN61558-2-16 (OVC III).

To power a large range of systems-bus-voltages the GHA700F is available in four output voltages, 24, 30, 48 and 56 V DC, and has a universal input voltage of 85 to 264 V AC. Using the latest power switching topology and components, the GHA700F boasts an excellent efficiency figure of up to 96%.

The output voltage can be adjusted using the built-in potentiometer. The PSU includes inrush current limitation, over-current protection with automatic recovery when the fault condition is removed, and over-voltage protection. The GHA700F has a 4000 V AC input to output isolation voltage, 2000 V AC input to Frame Ground (FG), and 1500 V AC output to FG.

The GHA700F can be operated in a wide environmental temperature range of -20 to 70°C ambient or up to 80°C chassis. Depending on the final equipment assembly style and cooling conditions, a derating may apply.

The combination of high isolation, low leakage current and high quality make the GHA series an ideal power solution for demanding applications, not only in the medical field, but also for test and measurement, industrial applications, and for powering household appliances.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





