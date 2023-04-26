High-stability oscillator for harsh environments

Statek corporation has announced the release of the MTXO oscillator series, which is based on cutting-edge technology.
The MTXO oscillator, which houses a quartz crystal resonator in a 3,2 x 2,5 mm ceramic package, is a low-power, high-shock-resistant oscillator with a low sensitivity to acceleration.
Advanced circuitry is integrated to deliver an exceptional frequency stability of ±5 ppm over the full operating temperature range of -55 to 125°C. The oscillators exhibit ultra-low Allan deviation and phase jitter, and an ultra-low period jitter of 1,7 ps rms.
With a low current consumption of 1,5 mA at 40 MHz under no load, the oscillator is suitable for use in a wide range of applications including RF telemetry, as a master clock, communication systems, navigation, and handheld devices and instrumentation.
Ultra-low phase noise amplifier RFiber Solutions
The MAAL-011155 is an easy to use, wideband ultra-low phase noise distributed amplifier from Macom in a lead-free 4 mm 16-lead PQFN package, which operates in the 6 to 12 GHz range.
Read more...Best-in-class RF GaN solution RFiber Solutions
With highly saturated power levels, high gain, and high-PAE, WAVEPIA’s X-band MMIC power amplifiers continue to support improvements in the SWaP-C benchmarks.
Read more...Thick film resistors RS Components (SA)
With an operating voltage up to 500 V, these resistors by Vishay offer surge-pulse-proofing up to 2 kV and a power rating up to 0,5 W.
Read more...DC to 55 GHz digital attenuator RFiber Solutions
The MAAD-011048 from MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. is a wideband 5-bit, 1 dB step MMIC digital attenuator with a full 31 dB range.
Read more...Capacitors for next-gen EV charger designs Future Electronics
The EV charger market has seen a marked upswing in the last few years, and Cornell Dubilier Electronics has responded to the rapidly growing demand for high-performance DC-link capacitors.