Thick film resistors

26 April 2023 Passive Components

Vishay’s thick film resistors offer robust and stable performance in varied applications. With a broad product portfolio, these resistors are offered in SMD, leaded, and screw terminal types. With an operating voltage up to 500 V, these resistors offer surge-pulse-proofing up to 2 kV and a power rating up to 0,5 W.

By combining two or three resistors in the same package, these thick film resistors use less space, while offering an enhanced power rating and thermo-cycling performance.

Vishay’s range of thick film resistors are also available as high-voltage chip resistors with voltage handling up to 3 kV. AEC-Q200 qualified, these components are suitable for use in power supplies for industrial and automotive applications, in power inverters for windmill and railway drives, in HVDC valves, large drives and HEV/EV battery management systems, and in high-reliability applications.


Further reading:

High-stability oscillator for harsh environments
RFiber Solutions Passive Components
Advanced circuitry is integrated to deliver an exceptional frequency stability of ±5 ppm over the full operating temperature range of -55 to 125°C.

Read more...
More miles, fewer wires in future electric vehicles
RS Components (SA) Editor's Choice
Going wireless with the next generation of battery management systems (BMS) removes heavy communications cabling from inside EVs to help improve driving range and reliability.

Read more...
Low profile BGA mezzanine connector
RS Components (SA) Interconnection
Hirose Electric has released the IT14 Series, a hermaphroditic board-to-board connector that supports up to 112 Gbps PAM4 transmission speed.

Read more...
DSC with integrated FPU and trig maths engine
RS Components (SA) DSP, Micros & Memory
The MC56F80xxx from NXP Semiconductors is a Digital Signal Controller (DSC) family based on the high-performance 100 MHz 56800EF DSP core.

Read more...
Single Pair Ethernet devices transform IIoT at the edge
RS Components (SA) Edge Computing & IIoT
Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) technology is setting the stage for all-Ethernet IIoT and industrial Operational Technology (OT) networks that are built with a new class of synchronised low-speed Ethernet edge devices.

Read more...
Rugged capacitor for robust military-grade PSUs
Future Electronics Passive Components
Cornell Dubilier’s new MLPS Flatpack series allows designers to create higher-performance end products optimised for an operating temperature up to 105°C.

Read more...
Microcontroller for Bluetooth LE 5.3 applications
RS Components (SA) DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32WBA 32-bit Wireless series from STMicroelectronics brings designers the performance, efficiency, and security required for Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3-enabled applications.

Read more...
Sub-GHz SoC available for long-range deployments
RS Components (SA) Edge Computing & IIoT
Silicon Labs’ SoC is ideal for long-range, low-power transmissions, capable of broadcasting up to 3 km with minimal data loss in dense, urban environments when coupled with the EFF01 front-end module.

Read more...
Latest high-impedance common mode filters
Electrocomp Passive Components
TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of its new KCZ1210DH800HRTD25 common mode filter for deployment in ultra-high-speed automotive interfaces.

Read more...
High-current chokes for automotive and industrial applications
RS Components (SA) Passive Components
Designed for very high saturation currents from 32 to 83 A at 100°C, the six new types cover a range of inductance values from 3,2 to 10 µH.

Read more...











