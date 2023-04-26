Thick film resistors

Vishay’s thick film resistors offer robust and stable performance in varied applications. With a broad product portfolio, these resistors are offered in SMD, leaded, and screw terminal types. With an operating voltage up to 500 V, these resistors offer surge-pulse-proofing up to 2 kV and a power rating up to 0,5 W.

By combining two or three resistors in the same package, these thick film resistors use less space, while offering an enhanced power rating and thermo-cycling performance.

Vishay’s range of thick film resistors are also available as high-voltage chip resistors with voltage handling up to 3 kV. AEC-Q200 qualified, these components are suitable for use in power supplies for industrial and automotive applications, in power inverters for windmill and railway drives, in HVDC valves, large drives and HEV/EV battery management systems, and in high-reliability applications.

