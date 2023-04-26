Anritsu extends 6G research

Anritsu Corporation has announced the extension of its 6G research activities to include new innovative research together with Aalborg University in Denmark.
This research programme will develop novel techniques for channel sounding and communication channel sensing in new 6G frequency bands, including the
millimetre-wave and sub-THz bands. This will be enabled by Vector Network Analysers from Anritsu, which have specific features to enhance the measurement methods, together with antenna and measurement systems technology from Aalborg University.
As industry and standards organisations discuss and plan the frequencies and waveforms to be used in next-generation mobile communications, detailed understanding of radio channel characteristics is necessary. This research programme will enable new techniques for high resolution and wide bandwidth radio channel characterisation, which will contribute to system modelling and performance evaluation for 6G technologies. Also, for candidate 6G technologies, the work will support the evaluation of ‘Joint Communications and Sensing’ techniques and waveforms that are currently being researched.
Jonathan Borrill, head of global market technology at Anritsu stated, “We are very pleased to further extend our 6G research activities and to collaborate with Aalborg University. The university has a proven world-class capability and knowledge for channel sounding and OTA measurements, and we believe that this research programme will contribute world-leading results and test capabilities to the industry.”
