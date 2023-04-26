Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Anritsu extends 6G research

26 April 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Anritsu Corporation has announced the extension of its 6G research activities to include new innovative research together with Aalborg University in Denmark.

This research programme will develop novel techniques for channel sounding and communication channel sensing in new 6G frequency bands, including the

millimetre-wave and sub-THz bands. This will be enabled by Vector Network Analysers from Anritsu, which have specific features to enhance the measurement methods, together with antenna and measurement systems technology from Aalborg University.

As industry and standards organisations discuss and plan the frequencies and waveforms to be used in next-generation mobile communications, detailed understanding of radio channel characteristics is necessary. This research programme will enable new techniques for high resolution and wide bandwidth radio channel characterisation, which will contribute to system modelling and performance evaluation for 6G technologies. Also, for candidate 6G technologies, the work will support the evaluation of ‘Joint Communications and Sensing’ techniques and waveforms that are currently being researched.

Jonathan Borrill, head of global market technology at Anritsu stated, “We are very pleased to further extend our 6G research activities and to collaborate with Aalborg University. The university has a proven world-class capability and knowledge for channel sounding and OTA measurements, and we believe that this research programme will contribute world-leading results and test capabilities to the industry.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 315 5500
Fax: +27 11 315 3857
Email: [email protected]
www: www.coral-i.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Coral-i Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh network modules
CST Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NeoCortec’s NeoMesh wireless network modules are based on a decentralised mesh of self-governing nodes which are not dependent on a network coordinator.

Read more...
Anritsu introduces O-RAN radio unit test solution
Coral-i Solutions Test & Measurement
Anritsu Company has introduced the ORAN test platform MX772000PC and O-RAN Distributed Unit (O-DU) emulator platform software MX773000PC solution for efficient evaluation of O-RAN radio units (O-RUs).

Read more...
Ultra-low phase noise amplifier
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAAL-011155 is an easy to use, wideband ultra-low phase noise distributed amplifier from Macom in a lead-free 4 mm 16-lead PQFN package, which operates in the 6 to 12 GHz range.

Read more...
CC200A-LB satellite module for IoT industries
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has recently announced the launch of the CC200A-LB satellite module for IoT industries, which utilises satellite IoT connectivity provided by ORBCOMM.

Read more...
Masterclass: The 5G chip – creating 5G everywhere
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
5G can be expected to play a greater role in connecting complex devices to the IoT, for instance in public transport and unmanned flight.

Read more...
Best-in-class RF GaN solution
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With highly saturated power levels, high gain, and high-PAE, WAVEPIA’s X-band MMIC power amplifiers continue to support improvements in the SWaP-C benchmarks.

Read more...
DIGI XBee 3 Global LTE-M/NB-IoT development kit
TRX Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
DIGI XBee 3 Global LTE-M/NB-IoT development kit allows a simple and quick way to integrate cellular connectivity into devices with the XBee 3 Global LTE-M/NB-IoT embedded smart modems.

Read more...
Ultra-small GNSS module with integrated antenna
CST Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The M20072 utilises a MediaTek 12 nm chip with 1,8 V power supply, which uses 70% less power than older chipsets, translating to a power consumption as low as 21 mW.

Read more...
GNSS with integrated LNAs and antennas
iCorp Technologies Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With integrated LNAs and SAW filters, the L89 R2.0 module achieves higher sensitivity and increased anti-interference capability.

Read more...
UWB technology is poised to take off
Technews Publishing Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Ultra-Wideband’s (UWB) precision and accuracy are what sets it apart from other location services, and with many large corporations leading the charge into research in this field, the technology is growing at a rapid pace.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved