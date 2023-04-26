STLink-V3 modular in-circuit debugger and programmer

The STLINK-V3SET is a modular standalone debugging and programming probe for the STM8 and STM32 microcontrollers, from STMicroelectronics. It is composed of a main module and a complementary adaptor board.

Communication with any STM8 or STM32 microcontroller located on an application board is via the SWIM and JTAG/SWD interfaces. The STLINK-V3SET also provides a Virtual COM port interface allowing the host PC to communicate with the target microcontroller through one UART. Bridge interfaces (SPI, I2C, CAN, GPIOs) are also provided to allow for programming of the target through the bootloader.

One of the main features of the STLink-V3 is to optimise the energy efficiency of STM32 applications. The dynamic current consumption of any target STM32 can be measured by the debugger. Using the STM32 CubeMonitor power tool, this power consumption can then be visualised and analysed over an unlimited time window. Current measurement is accurate over the dynamic range of 100 nA to 550 mA, with a resolution up to 2 nA. The CubeMonitor tool provides fast computation of EEMBC ULPMark-CP scores.

Direct support for third-party IDEs is also offered by the debugger. STM32 code can be debugged and executed using CubeIDE or via Arm Keil and IAR IDEs, all in sync with the current consumption measurements. This allows for powerful energy profiling to take place, which will ultimately optimise the energy efficiency of STM32 applications.

