STLink-V3 modular in-circuit debugger and programmer

26 April 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

The STLINK-V3SET is a modular standalone debugging and programming probe for the STM8 and STM32 microcontrollers, from STMicroelectronics. It is composed of a main module and a complementary adaptor board.

Communication with any STM8 or STM32 microcontroller located on an application board is via the SWIM and JTAG/SWD interfaces. The STLINK-V3SET also provides a Virtual COM port interface allowing the host PC to communicate with the target microcontroller through one UART. Bridge interfaces (SPI, I2C, CAN, GPIOs) are also provided to allow for programming of the target through the bootloader.

One of the main features of the STLink-V3 is to optimise the energy efficiency of STM32 applications. The dynamic current consumption of any target STM32 can be measured by the debugger. Using the STM32 CubeMonitor power tool, this power consumption can then be visualised and analysed over an unlimited time window. Current measurement is accurate over the dynamic range of 100 nA to 550 mA, with a resolution up to 2 nA. The CubeMonitor tool provides fast computation of EEMBC ULPMark-CP scores.

Direct support for third-party IDEs is also offered by the debugger. STM32 code can be debugged and executed using CubeIDE or via Arm Keil and IAR IDEs, all in sync with the current consumption measurements. This allows for powerful energy profiling to take place, which will ultimately optimise the energy efficiency of STM32 applications.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9749, [email protected], www.altronarrow.com


Further reading:

SPI NOR Flash to meet SoCs’ needs
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The GD25UF Flash’s deep power-down current of 0,1 µA makes it ideal for any battery-powered or wearable application.

Read more...
The MPLAB X IDE
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment is an expandable, highly configurable software program that incorporates powerful tools to help you discover, configure, develop, debug, and qualify embedded designs for Microchip’s microcontrollers and digital signal controllers.

Read more...
Octal ARINC 429 receiver development kit with SPI host interface
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
Holt Integrated Circuits has announced the release of a new ARINC 429 development kit, the ADK-35981, which demonstrates the operation of its HI-35981, an Octal ARINC 429 receiver.

Read more...
MEMS accelerometer with integrated AI
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
With embedded AI, integrated Qvar and anti-aliasing filter, the sensors themselves are able to provide context information.

Read more...
Industrial smart colour sorter solution with edge intelligence
Quectel Wireless Solutions DSP, Micros & Memory
The solution can detect, recognise, and sort a broad array of textures, colours and materials, including food materials, plastic objects, and minerals.

Read more...
SoC small enough to be glued to a tooth
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The xG27 and BB50 families offer IoT device designers energy efficiency, high performance, trusted security, and in the case of the xG27 family, wireless connectivity.

Read more...
Microchip expands its secure authentication IC portfolio
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
Six new security-focused products aim to optimise and scale embedded security across a wide range of industries including IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive.

Read more...
Accelerating software-defined vehicles and safety processing
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
The S32G family now scales from a triple dual-core lockstep microcontroller to a quad dual-core lockstep microcontroller + octal high-performance microcomputer, offering a processing range of 3,9k to 36k DMIPS.

Read more...
What is ML? – Part 2: Training convolutional neural networks
Altron Arrow AI & ML
In the first part, the CIFAR network, with which it is possible to classify objects such as cats, houses, or bicycles in images, or to perform simple voice pattern recognition, was discussed. Part 2 explains how these neural networks can be trained to solve problems.

Read more...
AcceleRate extreme density and performance systems
Altron Arrow Interconnection
Samtec’s board-to-board and cable assemblies feature extreme density with up to 1000 total I/Os on a 0,635 mm pitch, while still providing incredible 112 Gbps PAM4 performance.

Read more...











