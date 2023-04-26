Octal ARINC 429 receiver development kit with SPI host interface

Holt Integrated Circuits has announced the release of a new ARINC 429 development kit, the ADK-35981. The evaluation board demonstrates the operation of Holt’s HI-35981, an Octal ARINC 429 receiver with label recognition and an SPI interface.
The kit is composed of two boards, a lower processor motherboard and an upper HI-35981 demonstration board. The two-board assembly and C project reference design provides a ready-to-run evaluation platform that demonstrates the basic operation of the device. The kit includes full project software and source files, and for convenience, the IAR Systems Embedded Workbench for ARM incorporating a fully integrated debug interface for the ARM Cortex M3 microcontroller.
A version of the demonstration software is pre-programmed into the microcontroller flash and the board is operational out of the box without installing or running the provided software development tools.
The HI-35981 device is an enhanced version of Holt’s well-established HI-35980 family with additional features and functionality. The user-programmable label filtering capability has been expanded from 16 labels to all 256 labels, and the four-word deep receive FIFO has been increased to 32 words. A 32-word deep transmit FIFO has also been added, significantly increasing the transmit capability from the single-word buffer on the previous device.
Each receiver channel has an integrated line receiver, allowing direct connection to an ARINC 429 bus, and a choice of inputs to enable the use of external resistors for external lightning protection.
“This board provides our customers with a comprehensive reference design for ARINC 429 receivers,” said George Noh, director of sales and marketing at Holt.
