Test Microchip’s SiC power solutions in design phase

26 April 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

The electrification of everything is driving the growth of SiC semiconductors as large market segments such as E-Mobility, sustainability and industrial turn to SiC power solutions because of its fast-switching capabilities, lower power loss and higher temperature performance. To help power design engineers transition to SiC power solutions with ease, speed and confidence, Microchip Technology has announced its MPLAB SiC Power Simulator, that quickly evaluates Microchip’s SiC power devices and modules across various topologies, before committing a design to hardware.

Microchip’s MPLAB SiC Power Simulator is a PLECS-based software environment designed in collaboration with Plexim to provide an online complimentary tool that eliminates the need to purchase a simulation licence. The MPLAB SiC Power Simulator accelerates the design process of various SiC-based power topologies, allowing customers to confidently benchmark and evaluate SiC solutions during the design phase.

The tool can speed up time to market by delivering a comprehensive SiC evaluation that not only provides valuable benchmarking data, but also reduces component selection times. A power electronics designer deciding between a 25 mΩ and 40 mΩ SiC MOSFET for a three-phase active front end converter can get immediate simulation results, such as average power dissipation and peak junction temperature of the devices.

The MPLAB SiC Power Simulator is a critical design tool for OEMs designing power systems for E-Mobility, sustainability and industrial applications that include electric vehicles, on/off-board charging, power supplies and battery storage systems.

