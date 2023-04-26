Ultra-small GNSS module with integrated antenna

Antenova is to reveal its latest compact high-precision GNSS module at Embedded World. The new product, GNSSNova M20072, is a GNSS receiver with integrated GNSS antenna and greatly reduced power consumption.

The M20072 uses a MediaTek 12 nm chip with 1,8 V power supply, which uses 70% less power than older chipsets. The power consumption of the module can therefore be as low as 21 mW for a GPS fitness tracker, and GNSS-enabled products built with the M20072 will have a longer battery life.

This ready-made receiver solution has been created for easy inclusion into a design. The module contains an integrated omni-directional GNSS antenna, on-board LNA and a SAW filter, which work together to boost the signal to the GNSS processor if line-of-sight to the horizon is difficult.

The M20072 tracks four satellite constellations (GNSS, GPS, BeiDou and GLONASS) simultaneously in the 1559 to 1609 MHz bands. This gives greater accuracy in positioning, and EASY and EPO are built in for a faster time-to-first-fix (TTFF).

At only 13,8 x 9,5 x 1,8 mm, the M20072 is ultra-small, and requires only a very small clearance on the PCB, making it ideal for the smallest trackers and compact positioning devices where space on the PCB is tight. It is designed for use in wearable electronics, small trackers, bikes and e-scooters, and all battery-powered telematics.

For more information contact CST Electronics, +27 11 608 0070, [email protected], www.cstelectronics.co.za

Credit(s)

CST Electronics





