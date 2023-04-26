GNSS with integrated LNAs and antennas

The L89 R2.0 from Quectel is a dual-band, multi-constellation GNSS module. It features a GNSS chipset engine that supports concurrent reception of four GNSS constellations (GPS L1 C/A, Galileo E1, QZSS L1 C/A, and NAvIC L5) by default. It is pin-compatible with Quectel L89 NAvIC-enabled GNSS module.
Compared with GNSS modules that track only GPS, GLONASS, or BDS signals, L89 R2.0 can receive and track more visible satellites, thereby significantly mitigating the multipath effect in deep urban canyons, reducing signal acquisition times, and improving positioning accuracy.
With integrated LNAs and SAW filters, the module achieves higher sensitivity and increased anti-interference capability. Antenna detection and antenna short-circuit protection functions are built directly into the module.
L89 R2.0 supports advanced power management, enabling low-power GNSS sensing and position fix, which makes the module an ideal solution for power-sensitive and battery-powered systems.
The module supports both UART and I2C digital communication interfaces. Fast TTFF is implemented through the integrated augmented (A)GNSS system. The L89 R2.0 is perfectly suited for applications such as real-time tracking systems.
