Best-in-class RF GaN solution

26 April 2023

WAVEPIA’s GaN-on-SiC solutions are well suited to pulsed and continuous wave (CW) X-band applications. With highly saturated power levels, high gain, and

high-PAE (power addition efficiency), WAVEPIA’s X-band MMIC power amplifiers continue to support improvements in the SWaP-C benchmarks.

This GaN-based MMIC power amplifier has an operating frequency of 8 to 11 GHz and is capable of 50 W power output. With a small signal gain of 35,77 dB and a power gain of 21,5 dB, the amplifier is suitable for a multitude of applications.

The MMIC is offered in a 10-lead 10 x 20 mm bolt-down package. It is also available in bare die or a customised high thermal conductive package.

These devices are ideally suited to drive the next generation of radar platforms such as weather, air-traffic control, fire-control , anti-drone, and other defence and commercial-based systems including satellite communication.

