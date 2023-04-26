Best-in-class RF GaN solution

WAVEPIA’s GaN-on-SiC solutions are well suited to pulsed and continuous wave (CW) X-band applications. With highly saturated power levels, high gain, and
high-PAE (power addition efficiency), WAVEPIA’s X-band MMIC power amplifiers continue to support improvements in the SWaP-C benchmarks.
This GaN-based MMIC power amplifier has an operating frequency of 8 to 11 GHz and is capable of 50 W power output. With a small signal gain of 35,77 dB and a power gain of 21,5 dB, the amplifier is suitable for a multitude of applications.
The MMIC is offered in a 10-lead 10 x 20 mm bolt-down package. It is also available in bare die or a customised high thermal conductive package.
These devices are ideally suited to drive the next generation of radar platforms such as weather, air-traffic control, fire-control, anti-drone, and other defence and commercial-based systems including satellite communication.
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
