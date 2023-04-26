Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Print this page printer friendly version

High-stability digital MEMS gyro

26 April 2023 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

TDK Corporation has released the Tronics GYPRO4300, a high-stability and vibration-tolerant digital MEMS gyroscope for dynamic applications. This gyro features a ±300°/s input measurement range, 200 Hz bandwidth and 1 ms latency, with a closed-loop architecture that ensures high linearity and stability.

The closed-loop architecture of Tronics GYPRO4300 offers a strong vibration rejection of 0,5°/h/g2 under harsh conditions. GYPRO4300 gyros are housed in a miniature, hermetic, ceramic J-lead package that ensures long operational and storage life and guarantees a high compliance with the stringent thermal cycling requirements of critical applications. Included is a 24-bit digital SPI interface for easy integration into inertial navigation systems.

With an excellent bias instability of 0,5°/h as typical value, and an ARW (angular random walk) of 0,1°/√h, GYPRO4300 offers a miniature, digital, low-SWaP and high-performance MEMS gyro that paves the way to a new generation of precise positioning, navigation, and stabilisation functions in dynamic applications such as railway, land vehicles, VTOL aircraft and UAVs, marine and subsea systems, borehole drilling, and surveying instruments.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: [email protected]
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electrocomp


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Lowest profile push-pull microSD connector
Electrocomp Interconnection
GCT has the lowest profile push-pull microSD connector, and has been designed to provide a cost-effective connector solution for applications requiring push-pull ejection.

Read more...
How does a Qvar sensor work?
Editor's Choice Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Qvar is an electrostatic sensor from STMicroelectronics that can be used for human presence and motion detection, touch detection, and user interface (UI) applications.

Read more...
Sealed IP68 enclosures
Electrocomp Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The 1551W series of enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing is an IP68 sealed version of its popular 1551 miniature enclosure family.

Read more...
Latest high-impedance common mode filters
Electrocomp Passive Components
TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of its new KCZ1210DH800HRTD25 common mode filter for deployment in ultra-high-speed automotive interfaces.

Read more...
High-current PTVS diode in a through-hole package
Electrocomp Passive Components
The Bourns model PTVS20-015C-TH power transient voltage suppressor diode features a through-hole package and is capable of handling 20 kA current surge at a low voltage of 15 V.

Read more...
Capacitors with 85% increased ripple current capabilities
Electrocomp Passive Components
TDK has announced a new range of very compact snap-in aluminium electrolytic capacitors, which is characterised by very compact dimensions and high ripple current-carrying capacity.

Read more...
Tantalum chip capacitors for harsh applications
Electrocomp Passive Components
Vishay’s new AEC-Q200-qualified polymer tantalum chip capacitors deliver improved performance in high temperature and high humidity conditions.

Read more...
Panasonic’s new conductive polymer tantalum solid capacitors
Electrocomp Passive Components
With a high characteristic stability and a low ESR, they promise an unrivalled reliability, especially in terms of guaranteed heat tolerance.

Read more...
Industrial humidity and temperature sensor
Electrocomp Test & Measurement
Sensirion’s SHT40I-HD1B is an analog humidity and temperature sensor which has been specifically developed for demanding industrial applications such as refrigerator and air conditioner use cases.

Read more...
High-speed TMR front-end IC for EV motor control
Avnet Abacus Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
TDK’s ASA 2310 is a low-drift, low-noise, customer-programmable TMR front-end IC with differential or single-ended SIN/COS inputs and analog outputs.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved