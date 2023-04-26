High-stability digital MEMS gyro

TDK Corporation has released the Tronics GYPRO4300, a high-stability and vibration-tolerant digital MEMS gyroscope for dynamic applications. This gyro features a ±300°/s input measurement range, 200 Hz bandwidth and 1 ms latency, with a closed-loop architecture that ensures high linearity and stability.
The closed-loop architecture of Tronics GYPRO4300 offers a strong vibration rejection of 0,5°/h/g2 under harsh conditions. GYPRO4300 gyros are housed in a miniature, hermetic, ceramic J-lead package that ensures long operational and storage life and guarantees a high compliance with the stringent thermal cycling requirements of critical applications. Included is a 24-bit digital SPI interface for easy integration into inertial navigation systems.
With an excellent bias instability of 0,5°/h as typical value, and an ARW (angular random walk) of 0,1°/√h, GYPRO4300 offers a miniature, digital, low-SWaP and high-performance MEMS gyro that paves the way to a new generation of precise positioning, navigation, and stabilisation functions in dynamic applications such as railway, land vehicles, VTOL aircraft and UAVs, marine and subsea systems, borehole drilling, and surveying instruments.
Lowest profile push-pull microSD connector Electrocomp
GCT has the lowest profile push-pull microSD connector, and has been designed to provide a cost-effective connector solution for applications requiring push-pull ejection.
How does a Qvar sensor work?
Qvar is an electrostatic sensor from STMicroelectronics that can be used for human presence and motion detection, touch detection, and user interface (UI) applications.
Sealed IP68 enclosures Electrocomp
The 1551W series of enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing is an IP68 sealed version of its popular 1551 miniature enclosure family.
Industrial humidity and temperature sensor Electrocomp
Sensirion’s SHT40I-HD1B is an analog humidity and temperature sensor which has been specifically developed for demanding industrial applications such as refrigerator and air conditioner use cases.