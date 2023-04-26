High-stability digital MEMS gyro

26 April 2023 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

TDK Corporation has released the Tronics GYPRO4300, a high-stability and vibration-tolerant digital MEMS gyroscope for dynamic applications. This gyro features a ±300°/s input measurement range, 200 Hz bandwidth and 1 ms latency, with a closed-loop architecture that ensures high linearity and stability.

The closed-loop architecture of Tronics GYPRO4300 offers a strong vibration rejection of 0,5°/h/g2 under harsh conditions. GYPRO4300 gyros are housed in a miniature, hermetic, ceramic J-lead package that ensures long operational and storage life and guarantees a high compliance with the stringent thermal cycling requirements of critical applications. Included is a 24-bit digital SPI interface for easy integration into inertial navigation systems.

With an excellent bias instability of 0,5°/h as typical value, and an ARW (angular random walk) of 0,1°/√h, GYPRO4300 offers a miniature, digital, low-SWaP and high-performance MEMS gyro that paves the way to a new generation of precise positioning, navigation, and stabilisation functions in dynamic applications such as railway, land vehicles, VTOL aircraft and UAVs, marine and subsea systems, borehole drilling, and surveying instruments.

Credit(s)

Electrocomp





