Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

SPI NOR Flash to meet SoCs’ needs

26 April 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

GigaDevice has introduced an SPI NOR Flash product to meet advanced SOCs’ need for ultra-low power and high performance.

The GD25UF products operate at a supply-voltage range of 1,14-1,26 V. This is ideal for devices built on advanced process nodes and operating at a core voltage of 1,2 V, as it provides for a simpler power system architecture, and for direct interfacing between the I/O pins of the SoC or processor and the GD25UF device.

In low-power mode at a frequency of up to 50 MHz, Active Read current can be as low as 0,4 mA. Deep power-down current of 0,1 µA makes the GD25UF ideal for any battery-powered or wearable application.

In Fast Read mode, these Flash devices operate at up to 120 MHz and achieve a data-transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps. In low EMI mode, operating at 60 MHz over a double transfer-rate (DTR) quad I/O interface, the GD25UF achieves the same data-transfer rate of 480 Mbps, while minimising clock-generated noise, an ideal feature for noise-sensitive wireless applications.

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, [email protected], www.nuvisionelec.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Fax: +27 11 608 4723
Email: [email protected]
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
Articles: More information and articles about NuVision Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Wireless prototyping with STM32WBA daughter board
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics’ NUCLEO-WBA52CG is a Bluetooth Low Energy wireless and ultra-low-power board embedding a powerful and ultra-low-power radio compliant with the Bluetooth Low Energy SIG specification v5.3.

Read more...
The MPLAB X IDE
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment is an expandable, highly configurable software program that incorporates powerful tools to help you discover, configure, develop, debug, and qualify embedded designs for Microchip’s microcontrollers and digital signal controllers.

Read more...
STLink-V3 modular in-circuit debugger and programmer
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The STLINK-V3SET is a modular standalone debugging and programming probe for the STM8 and STM32 microcontrollers, from STMicroelectronics.

Read more...
Octal ARINC 429 receiver development kit with SPI host interface
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
Holt Integrated Circuits has announced the release of a new ARINC 429 development kit, the ADK-35981, which demonstrates the operation of its HI-35981, an Octal ARINC 429 receiver.

Read more...
MEMS accelerometer with integrated AI
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
With embedded AI, integrated Qvar and anti-aliasing filter, the sensors themselves are able to provide context information.

Read more...
Industrial smart colour sorter solution with edge intelligence
Quectel Wireless Solutions DSP, Micros & Memory
The solution can detect, recognise, and sort a broad array of textures, colours and materials, including food materials, plastic objects, and minerals.

Read more...
SoC small enough to be glued to a tooth
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The xG27 and BB50 families offer IoT device designers energy efficiency, high performance, trusted security, and in the case of the xG27 family, wireless connectivity.

Read more...
Microchip expands its secure authentication IC portfolio
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
Six new security-focused products aim to optimise and scale embedded security across a wide range of industries including IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive.

Read more...
Accelerating software-defined vehicles and safety processing
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
The S32G family now scales from a triple dual-core lockstep microcontroller to a quad dual-core lockstep microcontroller + octal high-performance microcomputer, offering a processing range of 3,9k to 36k DMIPS.

Read more...
Webinar: AURIX TC4x microcontroller
Infineon Technologies DSP, Micros & Memory
The microcontroller addresses the main challenges and mega trends in automotive applications, pushing the boundaries in automotive MCU usage for safe and secure processing of data.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved