SPI NOR Flash to meet SoCs’ needs

26 April 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

GigaDevice has introduced an SPI NOR Flash product to meet advanced SOCs’ need for ultra-low power and high performance.

The GD25UF products operate at a supply-voltage range of 1,14-1,26 V. This is ideal for devices built on advanced process nodes and operating at a core voltage of 1,2 V, as it provides for a simpler power system architecture, and for direct interfacing between the I/O pins of the SoC or processor and the GD25UF device.

In low-power mode at a frequency of up to 50 MHz, Active Read current can be as low as 0,4 mA. Deep power-down current of 0,1 µA makes the GD25UF ideal for any battery-powered or wearable application.

In Fast Read mode, these Flash devices operate at up to 120 MHz and achieve a data-transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps. In low EMI mode, operating at 60 MHz over a double transfer-rate (DTR) quad I/O interface, the GD25UF achieves the same data-transfer rate of 480 Mbps, while minimising clock-generated noise, an ideal feature for noise-sensitive wireless applications.

