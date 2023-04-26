SPI NOR Flash to meet SoCs’ needs

GigaDevice has introduced an SPI NOR Flash product to meet advanced SOCs’ need for ultra-low power and high performance.
The GD25UF products operate at a supply-voltage range of 1,14-1,26 V. This is ideal for devices built on advanced process nodes and operating at a core voltage of 1,2 V, as it provides for a simpler power system architecture, and for direct interfacing between the I/O pins of the SoC or processor and the GD25UF device.
In low-power mode at a frequency of up to 50 MHz, Active Read current can be as low as 0,4 mA. Deep power-down current of 0,1 µA makes the GD25UF ideal for any battery-powered or wearable application.
In Fast Read mode, these Flash devices operate at up to 120 MHz and achieve a data-transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps. In low EMI mode, operating at 60 MHz over a double transfer-rate (DTR) quad I/O interface, the GD25UF achieves the same data-transfer rate of 480 Mbps, while minimising clock-generated noise, an ideal feature for noise-sensitive wireless applications.
Wireless prototyping with STM32WBA daughter board Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics’ NUCLEO-WBA52CG is a Bluetooth Low Energy wireless and ultra-low-power board embedding a powerful and ultra-low-power radio compliant with the Bluetooth Low Energy SIG specification v5.3.
Read more...The MPLAB X IDE EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment is an expandable, highly configurable software program that incorporates powerful tools to help you discover, configure, develop, debug, and qualify embedded designs for Microchip’s microcontrollers and digital signal controllers.
Read more...SoC small enough to be glued to a tooth NuVision Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The xG27 and BB50 families offer IoT device designers energy efficiency, high performance, trusted security, and in the case of the xG27 family, wireless connectivity.
Read more...Webinar: AURIX TC4x microcontroller Infineon Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
The microcontroller addresses the main challenges and mega trends in automotive applications, pushing the boundaries in automotive MCU usage for safe and secure processing of data.