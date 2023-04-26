Three-phase motor control gate driver IC

The MOTIX 6ED2742S01Q is Infineon’s 160 V SOI-based gate driver designed for three-phase BLDC motor drive applications. Integrated bootstrap diodes are used to supply the three external charging bootstrap capacitors and supports 100% duty cycle operation using a trickle charge pump. Protection features include under voltage lockout, over current protection with configurable threshold, fault communication and automatic fault clear.
The output drivers feature a high-pulse current buffer stage designed for minimum driver cross-conduction. A current sense operational amplifier (CSA) with selectable gain is integrated between the VSS and COM. This high power-density IC has a small footprint (QFN32 package), yet still manages excellent thermal management.
This driver is a simple, easy to use, scalable, robust and cost effective one-stop solution for a variety of battery-powered applications such as cordless power tools, robotics, multicopters and drones, and light electric vehicles at a wide range of battery voltages.
The EVAL-LT8306-AZ evaluation circuit demonstrates the features of the LT8306 micro-powered no-opto-isolated flyback converter, which holds tight regulation with a load current from 15 mA to 2,0 A.
Energy storage systems are becoming increasingly important as the world transitions to a more sustainable energy future, and innovation in energy storage systems can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve grid stability and reliability, and increase energy access and security.
To help power design engineers transition to SiC power solutions with ease, speed and confidence, Microchip Technology has announced its MPLAB SiC Power Simulator, that quickly evaluates Microchip’s SiC power devices and modules across various topologies, before committing a design to hardware.
One risk of wireless power transfer is the electromagnetic interference (EMI) which can adversely affect other systems, and is controlled by the coupling of the two coils.
The new ICs from Power Integrations deliver up to 100 W, with better than 93% efficiency, eliminating the need for heat sinks, and streamlining design of space-challenged applications.
While edge computing has successfully powered an array of IIoT use cases for over a decade, it is poised to take a big step forward through the usage of containers, which will allow the IIoT to unlock an even greater array of possibilities.
ITECH has announced the release of its new IT2800 graphical source measure units, hich have the ability to source and measure both voltage and current.