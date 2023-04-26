Categories

Three-phase motor control gate driver IC

26 April 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

The MOTIX 6ED2742S01Q is Infineon’s 160 V SOI-based gate driver designed for three-phase BLDC motor drive applications. Integrated bootstrap diodes are used to supply the three external charging bootstrap capacitors and supports 100% duty cycle operation using a trickle charge pump. Protection features include under voltage lockout, over current protection with configurable threshold, fault communication and automatic fault clear.

The output drivers feature a high-pulse current buffer stage designed for minimum driver cross-conduction. A current sense operational amplifier (CSA) with selectable gain is integrated between the VSS and COM. This high power-density IC has a small footprint (QFN32 package), yet still manages excellent thermal management.

This driver is a simple, easy to use, scalable, robust and cost effective one-stop solution for a variety of battery-powered applications such as cordless power tools, robotics, multicopters and drones, and light electric vehicles at a wide range of battery voltages.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: [email protected]
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


Further reading:

