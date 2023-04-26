New evaluation and development kits

26 April 2023 Interconnection

Many applications are pushing the boundaries of data throughput including data centres, AI/ML, military/aerospace, automotive, medical, and instrumentation. Engineers developing new products at these higher speeds need assurance that the components they select will work as advertised.

Samtec-designed evaluation and development kits simplify the interconnect design process by offering the industry’s most comprehensive set of interconnect evaluation and development tools. This results in faster design, and reduced time to market.

The new SEARAY SI product family offers the largest portfolio of high-speed, high-density open-pin-field arrays. The SEARAY SI evaluation kit provides system designers and SI engineers with an easy-to-use solution for testing these SEARAY connectors in various configurations including mezzanine, coplanar, and right-angle.

The evaluation kit delivers a high-quality system consisting of four PCBs, all with a robust design. Information on this and other evaluation kits can be found by visiting http://bitly.ws/CTgU.

Credit(s)

Spectrum Concepts





