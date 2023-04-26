eBook for all IIoT needs

26 April 2023 Edge Computing & IIoT

Making and keeping manufacturing and processing plants efficient is now significantly easier thanks to the Internet of Things. Visual inspection systems, cobots, controllers, and intelligent sensors all working at the edge deliver uncompromising data necessary for modern control applications.

IIoT is very much a part of this landscape, and devices need to be efficient and secure for the systems to work flawlessly.

Microchip has released a free eBook focussed on industrial technology utilising IIoT wherein security, optimisation, and simplification of industrial applications are discussed. The ten chapters in the book cover the following topics in detail:

• Security options that keep hackers out.

• Support for IIoT wired networks.

• How to break the tether with wireless technology.

• Efficient solutions for power conversion and accurate motor control.

• Low-power MCUs and complementary analog for superlative sensing.

• Approaches for edge AI and powerful machine vision.

To download the eBook, visit https://ebooks.microchip.com/story/mchp001-iiot-ebook-final/page/1





