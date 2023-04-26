DIGI XBee 3 Global LTE-M/NB-IoT development kit

26 April 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

DIGI XBee 3 Global LTE-M/NB-IoT development kit allows a simple and quick way to integrate cellular connectivity into devices with the XBee 3 Global LTE-M/NB-IoT embedded smart modems. The modems combine the power and flexibility of the DIGI XBee Ecosystem with LTE cellular technology. The kit quickly integrates cutting-edge LTE cellular into devices and applications, eliminating the time-consuming and expensive FCC and carrier end-device certification process.

Using simple examples, the kit provides step-by-step guidance to assemble components to create reliable, low-power cellular communication connectivity for OEM devices like sensors and monitoring systems. The DIGI XBee 3 Global LTE-M/NB-IoT kit includes three months of preactivated and ready-to-go cellular data service.

With the full suite of standard DIGI XBee API frames and AT commands, MicroPython, and DIGI XCTU, DIGI XBee customers can seamlessly transition to this embedded modem with only minor software adjustments. OEMs can future-proof designs by adding the DIGI XBee 3 Global LTE-M/NB-IoT module during the design phase.

Credit(s)

TRX Electronics





