Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

DIGI XBee 3 Global LTE-M/NB-IoT development kit

26 April 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

DIGI XBee 3 Global LTE-M/NB-IoT development kit allows a simple and quick way to integrate cellular connectivity into devices with the XBee 3 Global LTE-M/NB-IoT embedded smart modems. The modems combine the power and flexibility of the DIGI XBee Ecosystem with LTE cellular technology. The kit quickly integrates cutting-edge LTE cellular into devices and applications, eliminating the time-consuming and expensive FCC and carrier end-device certification process.

Using simple examples, the kit provides step-by-step guidance to assemble components to create reliable, low-power cellular communication connectivity for OEM devices like sensors and monitoring systems. The DIGI XBee 3 Global LTE-M/NB-IoT kit includes three months of preactivated and ready-to-go cellular data service.

With the full suite of standard DIGI XBee API frames and AT commands, MicroPython, and DIGI XCTU, DIGI XBee customers can seamlessly transition to this embedded modem with only minor software adjustments. OEMs can future-proof designs by adding the DIGI XBee 3 Global LTE-M/NB-IoT module during the design phase.


Credit(s)

Fax: 0862 346 870
Email: [email protected]
www: www.trxe.com
Articles: More information and articles about TRX Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh network modules
CST Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NeoCortec’s NeoMesh wireless network modules are based on a decentralised mesh of self-governing nodes which are not dependent on a network coordinator.

Read more...
Ultra-low phase noise amplifier
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAAL-011155 is an easy to use, wideband ultra-low phase noise distributed amplifier from Macom in a lead-free 4 mm 16-lead PQFN package, which operates in the 6 to 12 GHz range.

Read more...
CC200A-LB satellite module for IoT industries
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has recently announced the launch of the CC200A-LB satellite module for IoT industries, which utilises satellite IoT connectivity provided by ORBCOMM.

Read more...
Masterclass: The 5G chip – creating 5G everywhere
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
5G can be expected to play a greater role in connecting complex devices to the IoT, for instance in public transport and unmanned flight.

Read more...
Best-in-class RF GaN solution
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With highly saturated power levels, high gain, and high-PAE, WAVEPIA’s X-band MMIC power amplifiers continue to support improvements in the SWaP-C benchmarks.

Read more...
Anritsu extends 6G research
Coral-i Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Anritsu Corporation has announced the extension of its 6G research activities to include new innovative research together with Aalborg University in Denmark.

Read more...
Ultra-small GNSS module with integrated antenna
CST Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The M20072 utilises a MediaTek 12 nm chip with 1,8 V power supply, which uses 70% less power than older chipsets, translating to a power consumption as low as 21 mW.

Read more...
GNSS with integrated LNAs and antennas
iCorp Technologies Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With integrated LNAs and SAW filters, the L89 R2.0 module achieves higher sensitivity and increased anti-interference capability.

Read more...
UWB technology is poised to take off
Technews Publishing Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Ultra-Wideband’s (UWB) precision and accuracy are what sets it apart from other location services, and with many large corporations leading the charge into research in this field, the technology is growing at a rapid pace.

Read more...
Advanced connectivity solutions used by Amazon Sidewalk
Quectel Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions and Amazon Sidewalk – a secure, low-bandwidth, long-range network for IoT devices – have announced a partnership to bring advanced connectivity solutions to customers.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved