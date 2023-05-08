Masterclass: The 5G chip – creating 5G everywhere
26 April 2023
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With 5G-Advanced around the corner, organisations across the IoT are now considering how they can make use of fundamentally enhanced 5G networks. 5G can be expected to play a greater role in connecting complex devices to the IoT, for instance in public transport and unmanned flight.
Reaching this point, however, depends on having the right infrastructure and hardware in place. This includes chipsets and modules specifically built for this stage of the 5G era.
In this Masterclass, featuring Unisoc, experts explain how the 5G chip and 5G IoT module will support the many next-generation IoT applications. The webinar introduces how to properly design hardware and software structures for Quectel Unisoc 5G modules, and achieve a successful end product.
Speakers will also discuss the development environment, debugging tools, and thermal design considerations needed for building a world-class IoT solution.
Date: 8 May 2023
Time: 12:00 SAST
For more information visit https://www.quectel.com/masterclass-event/5G-chip-unisoc
